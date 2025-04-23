중국 해군력 견제 나선 트럼프…해양 행정명령이 놓친 핵심은?
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 11:12
Trump's pushing for naval supremacy over China. Here's what his maritime order misses
중국 해군력 견제 나선 트럼프…해양 행정명령이 놓친 핵심은?
Korea JoongAng Daily 3 면
Thursday, April 17, 2025
In the past decade, China has overtaken the United States in its volume of naval warships, driven by its vast shipbuilding capacity and aggressive fleet modernization efforts.
overtake: 앞지르다
warship: 함정
fleet: 함대
지난 10년 동안 중국은 막강한 선박 건조 능력과 적극적인 함대 현대화 노력 덕분에 해군 함정 규모 면에서 미국을 앞질렀다.
In a bid to narrow the widening naval gap, the Donald Trump administration is enlisting allies like Korea and Japan to help restore America’s maritime dominance primarily through an executive order dubbed “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.”
enlist: 끌어들이다, 요청하다
ally: 동맹국
restore: 재건하다
dubbed: ~라고 불리는
확대되는 양국 해군 전력의 격차를 좁히기 위해 도널드 트럼프 미국 행정부는 "미국의 해양 지배력 회복"이라는 행정명령을 통해 한국과 일본 같은 동맹국들을 끌어들여 미국의 해상 지배력을 되살리려 하고 있다.
While the order encourages shipbuilders from allied nations to invest in U.S. shipbuilding capabilities, it stops short of authorizing the construction of U.S. fleets — commercial or military — in allied shipyards. This omission is notable, as Korea has been anticipating such a shift since reports emerged of discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Yoon Suk Yeol on enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation last November.
stop short of: ~까지 하지는 않다
authorize: 허용하다
omission: 누락, 생략
anticipate: 기대하다, 예상하다
이 행정명령은 동맹국의 조선 업체들이 미국 내 조선 역량에 투자하도록 독려하지만, 동맹국의 조선소에서 미국의 상선이나 군함 건조를 허용하지는 않고 있다. 이와 같은 누락은 지난해 11월 트럼프 대통령과 윤석열 전 대통령 간 양국 해상 협력 강화 논의가 보고된 이후 한국이 기대했던 방향과는 다른 부분이다.
What does the new directive allow, and what are its limits for Korea's entry?
The initiative takes a swipe to counter China's shipbuilding supremacy while bolstering efforts to facilitate the U.S. maritime industry.
take a swipe: (견제하기 위한) 조치를 취하다, 비판하다
counter: 견제하다
supremacy: 우위
새 행정명령은 무엇을 허용하고 있으며, 한국 조선사들의 진입과 관련된 한계는 무엇인가?
이 행정명령은 중국의 조선 우위를 견제하는 조치인 동시에 미국 해상 산업 활성화를 촉진하려는 목적을 담고 있다.
Executive branches are given 210 days to rebuild the U.S. maritime industrial base, expand the domestic fleet and strengthen the maritime work force. It also calls for the creation of a dedicated fund with financial incentives to bolster maritime programs.
rebuild: 재건하다
strengthen: 강화하다
call for: 요구하다
각 행정부처는 210일 내에 미국의 해양 산업 기반을 재건하고, 미국내 함대를 확장하며, 해양산업 관련 노동력을 강화할 방안을 마련해야 한다. 또한 해양 프로그램을 지원하기 위한 금융 지원이 포함된 전용 기금 조성도 요구하고 있다.
A whole section is dedicated to China, to consider levying significant port fees on Chinese-built or Chinese-flagged vessels, and to request its allies adopt similar measures against Chinese ships.
be dedicated to: ~에 할애되다
levy: 부과하다
한 항목 전체는 중국에 대해 할애됐는데 중국에서 건조됐거나 중국 국적의 선박에 상당한 항만 이용료 부과를 검토하고, 동맹국들도 중국 선박에 대해 유사한 조치를 채택하도록 요청하고 있다.
Mentions of allied nations are limited to incentivizing shipbuilders from such countries if they decide to invest in U.S. facilities and offering scholarships to maritime experts to foster the U.S. talent pool.
be limited to: ~로 제한하다
foster: 육성하다
동맹국에 대한 언급은 해당 국가의 조선 업체들이 미국 시설에 투자할 경우 인센티브를 제공하거나, 해양 전문가들을 위한 장학금을 통해 미국의 인력 풀을 육성하는 수준으로 제한적이다.
The following day, Trump suggested he may seek congressional approval to purchase large ships from allied nations as a stopgap measure while the U.S. ramps up its domestic shipbuilding capabilities — a comment that further stoked anticipation in Seoul of securing a surge of orders from Washington.
following day: 다음날
seek: 요청하다
stopgap measure: 단기 조치
stoke: 키우다, 야기하다
행정명령 발표 다음날 트럼프 대통령은 미국의 국내 조선 능력을 확충하는 동안 단기 조치로 동맹국으로부터 대형 선박을 구매하는 것을 의회에 승인 요청할 가능성을 시사했고, 이로 인해 한국은 워싱턴으로부터 대규모 수주를 확보할 수 있을 것이라는 기대감이 더 커졌다.
What laws need to be passed?
어떤 법안 통과가 필요한가?
What has kept Korea out of the U.S. shipbuilding market is the protectionist Jones Act, a century-old law that bars foreign shipyards from building or repairing commercial vessels operating in domestic U.S. trade. The law has long limited Washington’s ability to tap into foreign expertise, even from close allies.
keep A out of B: A가 B 에 진입하지 못하게 하다
bar A from B: A가 B 하지 못하게 하다
tap into: 활용하다
한국이 미국 조선 시장에 진입하지 못하게 가로막는 가장 큰 장애물은 100년 역사의 보호주의 법안인 '존스 법’이다. 이 법은 외국 조선소가 미국 내 무역에 투입되는 상업용 선박을 건조 및 수리하는 것을 금지하고 있다. 이 법은 오랜 기간 미국이 가까운 동맹국들의 역량조차 활용하지 못하게 제한해왔다.
Although the Jones Act applies only to commercial ships, a separate set of restrictions under the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement effectively bars U.S. Navy vessels from being built or serviced in foreign shipyards.
apply to: ~에 적용되다
restriction: 규제
존스법은 상선에만 적용되지만, 국방 조달 규정에 따라 미 해군 함정 역시 외국 조선소에서 건조나 정비를 할 수 없도록 하는 별도의 규제가 존재한다.
