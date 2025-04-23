 Asiana adds more flights to New York, Hawaii and Bangkok ahead of summer season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Asiana adds more flights to New York, Hawaii and Bangkok ahead of summer season

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 11:34
Asiana Airlines' A380 aircraft [ASIANA AIRLINES]

Asiana Airlines' A380 aircraft [ASIANA AIRLINES]

 
Asiana Airlines is adding more flights on popular international routes departing from Incheon ahead of the summer holiday season, including to New York, Hawaii and Bangkok.
 
Starting next Wednesday, a new nighttime service to New York will be added, departing Incheon International Airport at 9:05 p.m. Combined with the existing daytime flight at 9:40 a.m., the Incheon–New York route will now operate twice daily, or 14 times a week.
 

Related Article

 
Notably, from May 30, Asiana plans to operate its A380 aircraft — equipped with 495 seats — on the night route, significantly increasing capacity.
 
Beginning June 1, service on the Incheon–Honolulu route will increase from five times a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — to daily, with the addition of Tuesday and Thursday flights. Asiana expects this move to improve convenience for travelers frequently using package tours that include leisure activities and cultural experiences.
 
From June 2, flights between Incheon and Bangkok will expand from seven times a week, departing daily at 7:30 p.m., to 10 times a week. New morning flights will be added on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing at 7:20 a.m. and arriving in Bangkok at 10:55 a.m. local time. This is expected to offer travelers more efficient use of time upon arrival, compared to the existing evening flight, which arrives at 11:10 p.m. local time.
 
Travelers shop at duty-free shops at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport on April 21. [NEWS1]

Travelers shop at duty-free shops at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport on April 21. [NEWS1]

 
Asiana Airlines is offering promotions to attract summer travelers. Customers who purchase Incheon–New York tickets by next Wednesday will receive a 15 percent discount on extra legroom and other premium seat options.
 
Travelers flying to Honolulu will receive a 5 percent discount coupon and a coupon book for the popular Hawaii shopping destination, the International Market Place.
 
“We’ve proactively decided to increase flights on high-demand routes in preparation for the peak summer season,” said an Asiana Airlines spokesperson.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Asiana Airlines Incheon New York Honolulu Bangkok

More in Industry

Korean Air chosen for military's $673 million Black Hawk fleet upgrade project

Kakao Bank to become global standard for AI-powered banking, CEO says

Asiana adds more flights to New York, Hawaii and Bangkok ahead of summer season

KT&G finishes construction of tobacco plant in Kazakhstan

K-water partners with Philippines to develop water infrastructure in new towns

Related Stories

Asiana pilots tentatively accepts 2.5 percent wage increase

Awaiting passengers

Bitter memories of big deals (KOR)

Asiana expands seats purchasable with miles ahead of Korean Air merger

Asiana Airlines to raise excess baggage fees for international flights
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)