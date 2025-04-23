Asiana adds more flights to New York, Hawaii and Bangkok ahead of summer season
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 11:34
Asiana Airlines is adding more flights on popular international routes departing from Incheon ahead of the summer holiday season, including to New York, Hawaii and Bangkok.
Starting next Wednesday, a new nighttime service to New York will be added, departing Incheon International Airport at 9:05 p.m. Combined with the existing daytime flight at 9:40 a.m., the Incheon–New York route will now operate twice daily, or 14 times a week.
Notably, from May 30, Asiana plans to operate its A380 aircraft — equipped with 495 seats — on the night route, significantly increasing capacity.
Beginning June 1, service on the Incheon–Honolulu route will increase from five times a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — to daily, with the addition of Tuesday and Thursday flights. Asiana expects this move to improve convenience for travelers frequently using package tours that include leisure activities and cultural experiences.
From June 2, flights between Incheon and Bangkok will expand from seven times a week, departing daily at 7:30 p.m., to 10 times a week. New morning flights will be added on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing at 7:20 a.m. and arriving in Bangkok at 10:55 a.m. local time. This is expected to offer travelers more efficient use of time upon arrival, compared to the existing evening flight, which arrives at 11:10 p.m. local time.
Asiana Airlines is offering promotions to attract summer travelers. Customers who purchase Incheon–New York tickets by next Wednesday will receive a 15 percent discount on extra legroom and other premium seat options.
Travelers flying to Honolulu will receive a 5 percent discount coupon and a coupon book for the popular Hawaii shopping destination, the International Market Place.
“We’ve proactively decided to increase flights on high-demand routes in preparation for the peak summer season,” said an Asiana Airlines spokesperson.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
