C-JeS is getting out of actor management
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 20:26
- YOON SO-YEON
C-JeS Studios is shutting down its actors' management business, JTBC reported Wednesday.
According to the news outlet, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, C-JeS Studios recently made the decision to stop managing actors and shared the news with the actors currently signed to the agency.
C-JeS Studios was founded in 2009 and is currently home to major actors in Korea including Ryu Jun-yeol, Moon So-ri, Sul Kyung-gu, Park Sung-woong and Ra Mi-ran.
The company changed its name from C-JeS Entertainment to the current name, C-JeS Studios, in April 2023 in a bid to expand its business portfolio from its main management project to video content and music production.
The company's management business has been seeing deteriorating profit over the years, especially amid economic turmoil that quickly affects the culture sector.
The news of C-JeS Studios comes only three months after YG Entertainment also announced in January that it is shutting down its actors' management division.
YG Entertainment also held a strong lineup of actors, including Cha Seung-won, Yoo In-na, Lee Sung-kyoung, Son Na-eun, KARA’s Han Seung-yeon and many more.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
