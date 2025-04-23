 C-JeS is getting out of actor management
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

C-JeS is getting out of actor management

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 20:26
A screen capture of the C-JeS Entertainment website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A screen capture of the C-JeS Entertainment website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
C-JeS Studios is shutting down its actors' management business, JTBC reported Wednesday.
 
According to the news outlet, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, C-JeS Studios recently made the decision to stop managing actors and shared the news with the actors currently signed to the agency.
 

Related Article

 
C-JeS Studios was founded in 2009 and is currently home to major actors in Korea including Ryu Jun-yeol, Moon So-ri, Sul Kyung-gu, Park Sung-woong and Ra Mi-ran.
 
The company changed its name from C-JeS Entertainment to the current name, C-JeS Studios, in April 2023 in a bid to expand its business portfolio from its main management project to video content and music production.
 
The company's management business has been seeing deteriorating profit over the years, especially amid economic turmoil that quickly affects the culture sector.
 
The news of C-JeS Studios comes only three months after YG Entertainment also announced in January that it is shutting down its actors' management division.
 
YG Entertainment also held a strong lineup of actors, including Cha Seung-won, Yoo In-na, Lee Sung-kyoung, Son Na-eun, KARA’s Han Seung-yeon and many more.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags C-JeS C-JeS Entertainment

More in Industry

Retailers get aggressive with private brands as consumer demand shifts

C-JeS is getting out of actor management

Korea Zinc offices raided over probe into new share plan

SK bioscience wins patent case against Moderna in Korea

LG's transparent OLED is clear winner

Related Stories

EXID's Solji to release solo music for the first time in 12 years

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol deny dating rumors

Singer Gummy gives birth to her first child

Kim Jae-joong drops third full-length album 'Born Gene'

Singer Kim Jun-su ends relationship with C-JeS Entertainment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)