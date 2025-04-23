Korean Air chosen for military's $673 million Black Hawk fleet upgrade project
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 14:24
- KIM JU-YEON
Korea’s Defense Ministry picked Korean Air as the preferred bidder to upgrade the military’s UH-60 Black Hawk fleet in a deal worth 961.3 billion won ($672.5 million), the carrier said Wednesday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced its selection the same day to Korean Air, which entered the bid under a consortium made up of arms manufacturer LIG Nex1 and U.S. defense firm Collins Aerospace.
Black Hawk helicopters are used by Korea’s air and ground forces for a wide range of missions, such as for troop and logistical support.
The bid deal is to enhance performance for 36 UH-60 units across various functions and equipment including digitalizing the cockpit, conducting integrated depot maintenance, electrifying components as well as updating the engines, survival and communications equipment.
Korean Air electrified 130 UH-60 fleets when it produced UH-60 helicopters from 1991 to 1999. It continued to provide maintenance and upgrade services for the aircraft they produced and partial performance upgrades to other Black Hawks in service even after their licensed production ended.
The carrier anticipates its 30 years of expertise dealing with UH-60s and its technology database to have played a part in winning the bid.
Korean Air will sign a final agreement with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration after going over specific technology and conditions at an undetermined date.
“We will strive to enhance the military’s special operations capabilities and strengthening national defense by leveraging our expertise with the UH-60,” a spokesperson for Korean Air said.
