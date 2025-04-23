K-water partners with Philippines to develop water infrastructure in new towns
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 10:34
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) has teamed up with the Philippine government to establish water infrastructure for the country’s new town development projects.
K-water signed a business agreement on Tuesday in Clark, Philippines, with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Poro Point Management Corporation (PPMC), the John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga to develop water infrastructure in new towns being built in Pampanga, La Union and Benguet.
The Philippines’ bases conversion project has been underway since 1992, when the country received military base regions from U.S. forces. Since then, it has worked to convert those areas into new urban developments for local communities. New towns in Subic, Clark and Bonifacio have significantly helped reduce urban congestion in the capital region and contributed to national economic growth.
“It is meaningful that our base conversion project will be implementing the high-end water maintenance technology of K-water,” said Joshua Bingcang, senior vice president for the conversion and development group of the BCDA.
Dennis Pineda, Governor of Pampanga, echoed Bingcang’s remarks, saying, “Pampanga has long felt the need for a safe and sustainable water management system. We are excited to see the improved quality of life for our residents through this partnership with K-water.”
Recent development efforts have focused on New Clark City, but challenges have emerged concerning water facilities, including issues with wells and limited access to clean water. Only around 40 percent of Philippine households have access to clean water, and the three regions where K-water will operate — Pampanga, La Union and Benguet — are particularly affected by contaminated underground water supplies and outdated pipelines.
K-water will leverage its expertise in water supply management technologies, including its Smart Water Network Management (SWNM) system, to provide a solution tailored to the local environment. The project will begin with the dispatch of experts to assess the current infrastructure and plan next steps accordingly.
“The key to new town development — essential for regional and economic growth — lies in solving water supply issues,” said K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae. “With our advanced water management technology, we aim to deliver safe and reliable infrastructure that can withstand climate challenges and fulfill our role as a trusted economic partner to the Philippines.”
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)