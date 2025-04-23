Korea to apply AI technology in retail businesses to boost productivity

Trump Jr. to visit Korea next week

SK bioscience wins patent case against Moderna in Korea

Related Stories

Trump still intends for reciprocal tariffs to kick in on April 2, White House says

What if a leader cheats his people? (KOR)

Gov't to hold emergency meeting as U.S. announces reciprocal tariffs on Korea

Anger against Trump is forecast to cost the U.S. international visitors

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning transgender people from military service