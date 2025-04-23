Korea opens first OLED display parts testing center

Korea's first organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display parts testing center opened Wednesday in South Chungcheong, as part of efforts to boost the competitiveness of the country's display materials industry, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.The center, located within the special industrial zone for display companies in the central province, will provide an OLED display testing environment to display parts manufacturers, helping them evaluate and refine their products, according to the ministry.The ministry said the central and local governments invested a combined 159.8 billion won ($112 million) to establish the center to enhance the competitiveness of the domestic display parts industry in line with the country's leadership in the global OLED display market."The government will continue its efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the display industry by developing next-generation displays, expanding local production of display components and fostering talent in the sector," said Lee Seung-ryeol, deputy minister for industry policy at the ministry.Yonhap