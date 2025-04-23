LG's transparent OLED is clear winner

LG Electronics announced on April 23 that its wireless and transparent TV, the "LG Signature OLED T," won the top prize at the Red Dot Design Award 2025, the Best of the Best accolade. This photo shows the LG Signature OLED T, the world’s first wireless transparent TV. It allows users to switch between transparent and opaque modes at the touch of a button, with a 77-inch 4K OLED display. [YONHAP]