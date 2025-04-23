A hope for Korea’s Wuppertal (KOR)

There is a small city in Germany called Wuppertal. I have never visited it, but its name has stayed with me vividly, thanks to the late German choreographer Pina Bausch.Before she became a global icon of contemporary dance, it was Wuppertal — a city of fewer than 400,000 residents — that invited Bausch to lead its local ballet company. There, she developed a groundbreaking form of performance that blended dance and theater into what came to be known as Tanztheater. The company was later renamed Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, sealing the bond between the artist and the city.The troupe's work revolutionized the contemporary performance landscape and reached audiences around the world. Among its most acclaimed undertakings was the "City Series," in which major world cities became the thematic core of individual productions. Seoul featured in one of them: "Rough Cut," commissioned by LG Arts Center.One work in particular remains etched in my memory — "Nefes," set in Istanbul. It captured the essence of what the human body can express through performance. The fluidity of water evoking the Bosphorus Strait, the interplay between male and female, East and West — all came together in spellbinding harmony. Nefes, meaning “breath” in Turkish, offered a tranquil yet powerful immersion. I remember sitting in the audience, breathing deeply, wholly absorbed by the beauty on stage.As Korea enters a new election cycle, some presidential candidates are once again pledging to designate Sejong as the nation’s administrative capital. These debates often center on governance and infrastructure. But decentralization should extend beyond politics — it should encompass culture as well.In the theater world, regional public companies are presenting a series of noteworthy productions this spring. The Gyeonggi Provincial Theater Company is staging a series of original plays. The North Chungcheong Provincial Theater Company has taken on "A Midsummer Night’s Tempest," and the Incheon Municipal Theater Company is presenting "Flame." These works are directed by seasoned artists who now serve as artistic directors at their respective regional companies.These are not isolated events but signs of a maturing regional arts ecosystem. As these efforts accumulate, they may give rise to sustainable artistic foundations outside the capital. We may not yet have our Wuppertal, but it is something to hope for.독일에 부퍼탈이라는 작은 도시가 있다. 한 번도 가보지 않은 도시지만 선명하게 그 이름을 기억한다. 작고한 독일 안무가 피나 바우쉬 때문이다.거장이 되기 전의 피나 바우쉬를 오랜 노력 끝에 영입했던 도시는 인구 40만도 되지 않는 부퍼탈이었다. 여기서 피나는 탄츠테아터라는, 춤과 극을 결합한 피나 특유의 장르를 확립하고 발전시켜나갔다. 발레단의 이름도 아예 부퍼탈 탄츠테아터로 명명하였다.부퍼탈 탄츠테아터의 작품은 현대 공연예술계에 새로운 이정표를 제시했고, 전 세계로 뻗어 나갔다. 특히 ‘도시 시리즈’는 세계의 명망 있는 도시를 주제 삼아 작품을 만드는 것인데, 우리나라도 LG아트센터의 의뢰로 ‘러프컷’이란 작품에서 서울이 주인공이 되었었다.피나의 작품 중 아직도 내 기억에 생생하게 남아있는 작품이 있다. 이스탄불을 배경으로 한 ‘네페스’. 인간의 신체로 표현한 공연예술의 진경이 이런 것일까. 이스탄불을 가로지르는 보스포루스 해협을 상징하는 물과 움직임의 대비, 남자와 여자, 동양과 서양이 어우러져 있던 황홀한 공연. ‘네페스’는 ‘숨’이라는 터키어였고, 나는 그 편안하고 아름다운 무대에 동화되어 객석에서 깊이 숨 쉬었던 기억이 있다.선거가 본격화되면서 세종시를 행정수도로 삼겠다는 공약들이 나오고 있다. 정치와 경제만이 아니라 문화에 대한 분권주의 역시 함께 고민해야 하지 않을까.마침 연극 쪽에서는 이번 봄에 지역 공립단체의 문제작들이 연이어 공연되는 중이다. 경기도립극단의 창작희곡시리즈, 충북도립극단의 ‘한 여름밤의 템페스트’, 인천시립극단의 ‘화염’ 등 이미 기량을 입증받은 예술가들이 지역 공립극단의 예술감독이 되어 만든 작품들이다. 언제고 이런 노력들이 쌓여 제대로 된 예술적 기반이 지역에서 피어나기를, 우리들의 부퍼탈을 소망해 본다.