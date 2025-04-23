Korea must take steady pace ahead of U.S. tariff talks (KOR)

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok departed for Washington on Tuesday to attend a high-level Korea-U.S. “2+2” economic dialogue, where Seoul will seek to address mounting concerns over tariffs.Choi, joined by Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, is scheduled to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Besent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday. “I aim to open a new chapter in Korea-U.S. economic ties,” Choi told reporters before departure, calling the upcoming talks a starting point rather than a venue for hasty agreements.Pressure is building on Seoul to reduce trade uncertainty. Korea’s exports to the United States between April 1 and 20 fell 14.3 percent on year, signaling a tangible impact from the tariff climate under U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term. On Monday, the International Monetary Fund downgraded Korea’s growth forecast from 2 percent to the 1 percent range.Still, the sense of urgency lies more with Washington. Trump is facing increasing opposition at home, and major negotiating partners like China, the European Union and Japan have yet to engage seriously. Korea, by contrast, can afford a more measured approach.Concerns are growing over the potential political undertones of the negotiations. Acting President Han Duck-soo, who has been overseeing Korea’s response to the U.S. tariff push, recently described the 2+2 meeting as his “final duty,” fueling speculation about a possible presidential bid. Han ordered the formation of a pan-government delegation for the talks, underscoring his commitment. Yet ambiguity surrounding his political intentions could raise questions about whether negotiation goals are being driven by the national interest or political calculus.Korea is also advised to learn from Japan’s experience. Despite Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s efforts to build rapport with Trump — including public displays of deference — Tokyo failed to avoid tariff penalties. Akazawa Ryosei, Japan’s chief negotiator, was even mocked for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat handed to him by Trump, leading to derision that he had become “Magazawa.”There is also a possibility that Trump could personally intervene in the talks, as he did during the U.S.-Japan negotiations, pressing Korea to take on more defense costs or participate in energy ventures such as Alaska’s liquefied natural gas project.Seoul must resist falling into Washington's pace. Instead, it should explore reciprocal gains within the framework of the Korea-U.S. FTA. Officials should make it clear that premature deals will not only burden the next administration but are unlikely to endure.최상목 기획재정부 장관 겸 경제부총리가 어제 ‘한·미 2+2’ 고위급 회담에 참석하기 위해 출국했다. 우리 정부는 24일 미국 워싱턴DC에서 최 부총리와 안덕근 산업통상자원부 장관이 스콧 베센트 미국 재무장관과 제이미슨 그리어 미 무역대표부(USTR) 대표를 상대로 한 관세 협의에 나선다. 최 부총리는 출국장에서 “한·미 동맹을 새롭게 다지는 협상의 물꼬를 트고 돌아오겠다”고 밝혔다. 이번 회담은 말 그대로 협상의 출발점이다. 조급한 성과 도출에 급급해 부실 협상으로 국익을 해치는 일은 피해야 한다.물론 한국은 관세 불확실성 해소가 시급하다. 이달 1~20일 한국의 대미 수출은 1년 전보다 14.3% 감소했다. 미국의 관세 충격이 현실화한 것이다. 이런 현실을 반영해 어제 국제통화기금(IMF)은 한국의 올해 경제 성장률을 당초 2%에서 1%로 대폭 하향 조정했다. 그만큼 관세 협상이 중요해졌다. 하지만 국내외 여건상 조급한 쪽은 미국이다. 미국 내에선 반(反)트럼프 정서가 거세지고 있고, 협상 대상인 중국·EU·일본 등도 아직 관망 자세다. 한국은 이런 상황을 잘 이용할 필요가 있다.관세 전쟁의 사령탑 격인 한덕수 대통령 권한대행의 대선 출마설이 협상의 불확실성을 증폭하는 상황은 바람직하지 않다. 한 대행은 이번 협상을 “마지막 소명”이라고 밝히며 성과 도출에 의욕을 보이고 있다. 2+2 협의에 범부처 대표단을 파견한 것도 한 대행의 지시였다. 공직자로서 당연한 자세일 수 있으나 대선 출마를 둘러싼 모호한 태도가 의심을 부르고 있다. 만에 하나 한 대행이 관세 협상을 정치적 승부처로 보고, 성과 보여주기에 매달리는 일은 없어야 한다.미국과 먼저 협상을 벌인 일본을 잘 참고할 필요가 있다. 미국은 한국을 일본과 함께 ‘최우선 목표’ 5개국에 넣었다. 중국이 맞불 관세와 희토류 수출 금지 등으로 고강도 반격에 나서자 미국은 우방국과의 협상을 먼저 마무리하겠다는 전략을 세웠다. 일본은 이시바 시게루 총리가 트럼프에게 ‘아부의 기술’까지 썼지만 결국 관세 폭탄을 피하지 못했다. 일본 협상대표 아카자와 료세이 경제재생상은 트럼프가 건넨 MAGA(미국을 위대하게) 모자를 썼다가 “실속 없는 굴욕 협상”이라는 평가와 함께 그의 이름에 빗대 ‘마가자와가 됐느냐’는 조롱까지 받았다.미·일 협상 때처럼 트럼프 대통령이 한·미 협상장에 불쑥 나타나 방위비 부담과 알래스카 액화천연가스(LNG) 사업 참여 등을 압박할 가능성도 있다. 미국의 페이스에 말려들지 않고, 오히려 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 틀 위에서 양국이 윈윈할 수 있는 방안을 역제안하는 것도 방법이다. 섣부른 합의는 새 정부에 부담을 주고 이행하기도 어려워 서로에게 도움이 안 된다고 분명히 밝혀야 한다.