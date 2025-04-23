 EPEX collaborates with U.S. pop duo Joan for new single 'so nice'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

EPEX collaborates with U.S. pop duo Joan for new single 'so nice'

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 14:20
Boy band EPEX [C9 ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band EPEX [C9 ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band EPEX has teamed up with U.S. pop duo Joan for a new digital single titled "so nice" set for release on May 6.
 
The new single was announced through a teaser video on Wednesday, featuring Joan's two members playing the guitar and drums in the video.
 

Related Article

 
Formed in 2017, Joan became popular with its single "so good" (2021) and released its official debut album "superglue" in April 2023.
 
Member Yewang of EPEX previously released a cover of "so good" prior to the announcement of the two acts' collaboration, heightening expectations from the two bands' fans.
 
EPEX is currently on its Asia tour that began in Seoul last December. The tour continued with concerts in Japan in March and will be followed by events in Macau on May 3 and Taiwan on May 24.
 
EPEX debuted in 2021 with its EP, "Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety." It completed the "Bipolar" album series with its second EP, "Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love," released in October 2021.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags EPEX C9 Entertainment

More in K-pop

EPEX collaborates with U.S. pop duo Joan for new single 'so nice'

Katseye to release new single 'Gnarly' on April 30

Teen Top’s Niel to hold solo concert in Taiwan on May 10

P1Harmony to release 8th EP 'DUH!' next month

VVS debuts with first single: 'It feels surreal' — in pictures

Related Stories

[FanTalk] EPEX play the liar game! Guess who’s best at keeping secrets

EPEX to release 'Can We Surrender?' in September

EPEX explores secrets and 'hidden pain' of young adulthood in first full-length album 'Youth'

C9 Entertainment to hold global audition to find boy band trainees

[SHOWCASE] 'Can We Surrender?' EPEX says no to school violence
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)