EPEX collaborates with U.S. pop duo Joan for new single 'so nice'
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 14:20
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band EPEX has teamed up with U.S. pop duo Joan for a new digital single titled "so nice" set for release on May 6.
The new single was announced through a teaser video on Wednesday, featuring Joan's two members playing the guitar and drums in the video.
Formed in 2017, Joan became popular with its single "so good" (2021) and released its official debut album "superglue" in April 2023.
Member Yewang of EPEX previously released a cover of "so good" prior to the announcement of the two acts' collaboration, heightening expectations from the two bands' fans.
EPEX is currently on its Asia tour that began in Seoul last December. The tour continued with concerts in Japan in March and will be followed by events in Macau on May 3 and Taiwan on May 24.
EPEX debuted in 2021 with its EP, "Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety." It completed the "Bipolar" album series with its second EP, "Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love," released in October 2021.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)