HYBE to debut new J-pop boy band, aoen

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 16:40
HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

HYBE will debut a new J-pop boy band named aoen with seven Japanese members, the K-pop company said Wednesday.
 
The seven-member boy band was put together through Japanese television channel Nihon TV's audition program "Oen-High ~Where dreams begin~" that aired from February to April this year.
 

The "Oen" from the title means "support" in Japanese, which is also included in the band's name, aoen. The name is also a play on words for the Japanese word for blue, aori, according to HYBE.
 
The members are the seven winning participants of "Oen-High": Yuju, Ruka, Haku, Sota, Kyosuke, Gaku and Reo.
 
The fan club will be named aoring, meaning that fans and aoen come together in a full circle and become connected to embark on their collective journey through music.
 
"We ask for your love and support for aoen, which will endeavor to become the next J-pop boy group," YX Labels said.
 
YX Labels is a Japanese music label owned by HYBE Japan, founded in 2017. CEO of Pledis Entertainment Kim Yeon-su is also the CEO of YX Labels. The company also manages HYBE's boy band &Team.
 
Member Gaku of HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

Member Reo of HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

Member Ruka of HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

Member Sota of HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

Member Yuju of HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

Member Kyosuke of HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

Member Haku of HYBE's new J-pop boy band aoen [HYBE]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
