Katseye to release new single 'Gnarly' on April 30

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 10:44
Girl group Katseye [HYBE]

HYBE's global girl group Katseye will release its new single "Gnarly" on April 30, the K-pop agency said Wednesday.
 
The single comes eight months since the group's debut EP "SIS (Soft Is Strong)" released last August.
 

Katseye teased a playful video of a refrigerator filled with food, from where a green-colored bottle pops up and reads "Gnarly." Other details have not been revealed yet.
 
Katseye was recently spotted watching the concert of its fellow HYBE girl group, Le Sserafim, on Sunday in Incheon, heightening expectations from fans that Katseye may be returning with its own music, too.
 
Girl group Katseye's teaser for ″Gnarly″ [HYBE]

Katseye, signed to both HYBE and Geffen Records, was formed through K-pop audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy” (2023). The group consists of six members: Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae.
 
The girl group's single "Touch" from album "SIS" surpassed 100 million streams on streaming platform Spotify last October.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
