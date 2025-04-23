P1Harmony to release 8th EP 'DUH!' next month
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 09:31
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band P1Harmony is set to release its eighth EP “DUH!” on May 8, FNC Entertainment said Wednesday.
The agency posted a teaser video the same day to the band’s social media channels.
More content related to the EP will be released counting down to the release date, including posters, photos and teasers.
P1Harmony will also release a U.S. version of the physical album.
It has been eight months since the band last released music, with the album “Sad Song” coming out in 2024. Last January, the band wrapped up its second world tour, “P1ustage H: Utop1a.”
P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the EP “Disharmony: Stand Out.” The band is comprised of six members: Jongseob, Theo, Soul, Jiung, Intak and Keeho. P1Harmony has released songs like “Siren” (2020), “Back Down” (2022), “Jump” (2023) and “Killin’ It” (2024).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)