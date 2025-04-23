 P1Harmony to release 8th EP 'DUH!' next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

P1Harmony to release 8th EP 'DUH!' next month

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 09:31
Stills from the teaser for P1Harmony's upcoming EP ″DUH!″ [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Stills from the teaser for P1Harmony's upcoming EP ″DUH!″ [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band P1Harmony is set to release its eighth EP “DUH!” on May 8, FNC Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The agency posted a teaser video the same day to the band’s social media channels.
 

Related Article

 
More content related to the EP will be released counting down to the release date, including posters, photos and teasers.
 
P1Harmony will also release a U.S. version of the physical album.
 
It has been eight months since the band last released music, with the album “Sad Song” coming out in 2024. Last January, the band wrapped up its second world tour, “P1ustage H: Utop1a.”
 
P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the EP “Disharmony: Stand Out.” The band is comprised of six members: Jongseob, Theo, Soul, Jiung, Intak and Keeho. P1Harmony has released songs like “Siren” (2020), “Back Down” (2022), “Jump” (2023) and “Killin’ It” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags p1harmony

More in K-pop

Katseye to release new single 'Gnarly' on April 30

Teen Top’s Niel to hold solo concert in Taiwan on May 10

P1Harmony to release 8th EP 'DUH!' next month

VVS debuts with first single: 'It feels surreal' — in pictures

VVS on gossip and its unique name: 'We want to become the topic of tea'

Related Stories

Boy band P1Harmony to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Boy band P1Harmony to tour Europe next year

Boy band P1Harmony appears on FOX 5's morning talk show

P1Harmony to drop first full-length album 'Killin' It,' in February

Boy band P1Harmony returns with Latin-inspired album 'Sad Song'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)