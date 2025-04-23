Teen Top’s Niel to hold solo concert in Taiwan on May 10
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 09:37
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Niel of boy band Teen Top is set to hold a concert in Taiwan on May 10, the singer’s agency EL&D Entertainment said Wednesday.
Titled “Dear SHE, from NIEL,” the concert will take place at the Clapper Studio in Taipei.
The name refers to Niel’s fourth EP, “SHE,” which was released on Tuesday. The genre of the EP is described as neo soul and groove pop.
Niel is also active as an actor, performing both on the musical stage and the small screen. He is currently starring in the musical “Get off Work at 6 o’Clock.”
Niel debuted as the main vocalist of boy band Teen Top in 2010, known for hits like “Miss Right” (2013) and “To You” (2012). He launched his solo career with his debut album, “oNIELy,” in 2015.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)