The Boyz's Kevin strikes out with fans at Kiwoom Heroes game, issues apology
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 17:39
Kevin, a member of K-pop group The Boyz, apologized Wednesday after sparking controversy by referencing the Kia Tigers while participating in a ceremonial first pitch event hosted by the Kiwoom Heroes on Saturday.
“I sincerely apologize to baseball fans and our fans who love the sport,” he said in a statement on The Boyz’s official X account.
Kevin and fellow member Eric appeared at the KBO game between the Heroes and KT Wiz at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Saturday and took part as ceremonial first pitch and first throw guests, wearing Heroes uniforms in support of the team.
Controversy arose during the game when Kevin held up his phone displaying a message that read, “I hope the day comes when I sing the national anthem in Gwangju, hometown of the Kia Tigers.”
The moment circulated online and met with criticism from fans who viewed the gesture as inappropriate. Supporters argued that cheering for another team while in uniform at an event hosted by the Heroes was disrespectful.
“I was grateful to the Heroes officials for giving me such a valuable opportunity on April 19,” he said, “However, I caused discomfort to many people with my careless words and actions at the event. I sincerely apologize. It was a meaningful moment marking the start of the game, and my support should have been solely for the Heroes. I carelessly mentioned another team and acted without thought. I sincerely apologize to those I offended.
“I also apologized to Eric, who placed great significance on the first pitch, and once again, I sincerely apologize to Heroes fans. Through this incident, I’ve learned how much impact words and actions can have. I will be more careful in the future.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
