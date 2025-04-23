Younite turns three, performs first concert ahead of new EP
Boy band Younite may not have won Mnet's K-pop competition show “Road to Kingdom: Ace of the Ace” (2024) last year, but it still marked one of the most pivotal moments for the octet. Not only was it a moment to truly look at themselves among fellow K-pop acts, who are both comrades but also rivals, it was a moment for them to come to a realization about themselves that they never had the chance to do during the tireless run they're been on for the past three years.
Fresh off celebrating its third anniversary on Sunday with the group’s first-ever concert, its eight members — Eunho, Steve, Eunsang, Hyungseok, Woono, DEY, Kyungmun and Sion — are stepping into a new era with the seventh EP, “Youni-T,” armed with hard-earned experience and a tighter bond.
“We were quite clumsy during our earlier days after debut, because everything was so new to us,” shared member Eunsang, one of the group’s two leaders, in a calm tone during an interview with reporters at Brand New Music’s headquarters in southern Seoul, Tuesday.
“But after going through the survival show, it feels as though we all matured significantly and grew much stronger,” said the singer , reflecting on Younite’s journey through the music competition program for boy groups, which aired from September to November last year.
The likes of “Kingdom” and “Road to Kingdom” series are referred to as “survival” shows in Korea, which include both audition programs for trainees as well as competition for existing acts. The tough competition is likened to the idea of survival, and rightly so.
While Younite finished the show in fourth place, it certainly left a lasting impression on viewers, especially with bold new concepts showcased during the program such as its creative cover of aespa’s “Armageddon” (2024).
But for the members, the growth they experienced extended beyond their respective performance skills.
“Regardless of the results, I think we’ve become much tighter as a team compared to before the competition, and we also got closer not only among ourselves but also with our staff,” said Eunho, the group’s other leader.
“We also gained a more objective perspective on what we need to improve and what our strengths are,” Eunho added.
In that sense, the upcoming EP and its lead track, “Rock Steady,” capture the essence of what Younite does the best — cheeky, youthful energy combined with funky rhythm.
The upcoming EP, which will be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday, consists of seven songs: the lead track “Rock Steady,” “Amie Song,” “Gasoline,” “Who’s Next?”, “Twilight Rush,” “Miracle Day” and “Good to Go.” One of the B-side tracks, “Gasoline,” in particular, is composed by AB6IX's Lee Dae-hwi.
“I feel like ‘Rock Steady,’ in a way, reminds me of ‘Everybody’ one of two lead tracks in our debut album,” said Eunsang.
“But also combined with new jack swing style, the song offers something new as well.”
DEY, who writes his own rap verses for the group’s songs, poured his heart into the new lead track that would open a new chapter for Younite following its three-year milestone.
“When you look at the lyrics of the song, ‘Rock Steady’ isn’t just a fun, upbeat dance music,” said DEY, who raps about his dreams and aspirations in the track.
“There are a lot of emotions hidden beneath the surface — so I think listeners will be able to catch a glimpse of youthful days,” the rapper added.
Eight-member group Younite debuted in 2022 with its first EP, “Youni-Birth.” The band's name, Younite, is a combination of 'you' and 'unite,' and contains the band's wish to be with its fans at all times.
Younite has had a packed schedule since the latter half of last year, as the members had to begin preparation for the release of the new EP almost right after “Road to Kingdom” wrapped up, while also gearing up for its first-ever solo concert, “Youniverse: Connected,” which ran for two days on Saturday and Sunday in Seoul.
“During the encore, fans held up slogans with a promise of singing with us forever written on them,” said Woono, recalling the weekend the members spent with their fandom, “Youniz.” Some of the members teared up at the sight, he added.
“We were worried at first, because we had to present something new [for the concert] while also preparing for a comeback,” admitted Eunho. “But it was exciting than anything — the joy of it all was the biggest motivation.”
Eunsang wished this album would make Youniz proud and inspire them to continue their journey together, while also leaving a stronger impression on the wider public which, as he joked, sometimes confuses Younite with similar words like “United.”
“I hope with this album, more people will be able to recognize us as a team that can deliver great music, as well as performances,” said the singer.
