Actor Youn Yuh-jung reveals son is gay as she discusses personal connection to 'The Wedding Banquet'

'My pain has made me stronger': Actor Jang Keun-seuk talks about battle with thyroid cancer

SBS series 'The Haunted Palace' nabs top spot on Netflix Korea chart

Kim Soo-hyun fans appoint lawyer to protect actor from 'insults, false rumors'

Mnet to roll out new audition-based season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' season

Related Stories

DJ DOC's Lee Ha-neul referred to prosecution for defamation

'Show Me The Money' goes back to the basics

Dynamicduo to embark on first-ever tour of Europe in September

Rapper Ravi blooms as a musician with his latest EP 'Roses'

Producer, rapper Jay Park and producer Slom to release EP at 6 p.m.