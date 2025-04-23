Mnet to roll out new audition-based season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' season
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 17:40
- YOON SO-YEON
Music channel Mnet will roll out its first new all-women's hip-hop competition program in nine years with a revamped season of the "Unpretty Rapstar" (2015-16) hip-hop show franchise.
The new "Unpretty Rapstar: Hip-hop Princess" show will air in October. The show started taking submissions for participants on Wednesday.
Contrary to the first three seasons, which aired between 2015 and 2016, the new "Hip-hop Princess" show won't be a competition among already-debuted female hip-hop stars but an audition show for up-and-coming talent who will be forming an all-girl hip-hop act under Mnet.
The winners will be chosen based not only on their rap skills, but also songwriting and dance skills as a whole.
The show will strive to include international participants and aim for a larger global audience, especially in Japan, according to Mnet.
Any woman born before Jan. 1, 2012, can apply regardless of nationality, until June 30. Submissions will also become available through Mnet's fandom service, Mnet Plus, starting April 30.
"We aim to create a new rap version of girl group IZ*ONE with 'Hip-hop Princess,'" Mnet said in a press release. "We are putting our best foot forward, and so we ask for your support."
