 Mnet to roll out new audition-based season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Mnet to roll out new audition-based season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' season

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 17:40
Mnet's upcoming hip-hop audition program, ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip-hop Princess″ [MNET]

Mnet's upcoming hip-hop audition program, ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip-hop Princess″ [MNET]

 
Music channel Mnet will roll out its first new all-women's hip-hop competition program in nine years with a revamped season of the "Unpretty Rapstar" (2015-16) hip-hop show franchise.
 
The new "Unpretty Rapstar: Hip-hop Princess" show will air in October. The show started taking submissions for participants on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Contrary to the first three seasons, which aired between 2015 and 2016, the new "Hip-hop Princess" show won't be a competition among already-debuted female hip-hop stars but an audition show for up-and-coming talent who will be forming an all-girl hip-hop act under Mnet.
 
The winners will be chosen based not only on their rap skills, but also songwriting and dance skills as a whole.
 
Mnet's upcoming hip-hop audition program, ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip-hop Princess″ [MNET]

Mnet's upcoming hip-hop audition program, ″Unpretty Rapstar: Hip-hop Princess″ [MNET]

 
The show will strive to include international participants and aim for a larger global audience, especially in Japan, according to Mnet.
 
Any woman born before Jan. 1, 2012, can apply regardless of nationality, until June 30. Submissions will also become available through Mnet's fandom service, Mnet Plus, starting April 30.
 
"We aim to create a new rap version of girl group IZ*ONE with 'Hip-hop Princess,'" Mnet said in a press release. "We are putting our best foot forward, and so we ask for your support."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Mnet hip-hop

More in Television

Mnet to roll out new audition-based season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' season

Kim Soo-hyun fans appoint lawyer to protect actor from 'insults, false rumors'

SBS series 'The Haunted Palace' nabs top spot on Netflix Korea chart

'My pain has made me stronger': Actor Jang Keun-seuk talks about battle with thyroid cancer

Actor Youn Yuh-jung reveals son is gay as she discusses personal connection to 'The Wedding Banquet'

Related Stories

DJ DOC's Lee Ha-neul referred to prosecution for defamation

'Show Me The Money' goes back to the basics

Dynamicduo to embark on first-ever tour of Europe in September

Rapper Ravi blooms as a musician with his latest EP 'Roses'

Producer, rapper Jay Park and producer Slom to release EP at 6 p.m.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)