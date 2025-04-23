 Decades after wildfire, a Mongolian pine forest springs back to life
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Decades after wildfire, a Mongolian pine forest springs back to life

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 07:00
An artificial forest is pictured in Selenge in Mongolia on April 17. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

An artificial forest is pictured in Selenge in Mongolia on April 17. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

SUKHBAATAR, Mongolia — In the midst of barren sandy land scattered with dry shortgrass, a vast Scotch pine tree forest swallows the viewer into greenery.
 
A total of 11 million trees span 3,250 hectares (8,030 acres) in Tujiin Nars National Park in Selenge Province in northern Mongolia, which borders Russia. The size of the forest is comparable to some 4,220 football pitches, or Songpa District in southern Seoul.
 
The forest — stretching to the horizon — appeared as a massive maze, a grand ocean of pine trees. Although they did not have strong scent, the air felt cleaner and fresher than it did in urban areas in Mongolia — more breathable. 
 
After exiting a vehicle at the dark heart of the gigantic forest, it was easy to get lost.
 
An animal is pictured in a pine tree forest in Selenge Province in Mongolia. [YUHAN KIMBERLY]

An animal is pictured in a pine tree forest in Selenge Province in Mongolia. [YUHAN KIMBERLY]

The colossal timberland didn't occur naturally. It is an artificial forest, the collective effort of Korean hygiene manufacturer Yuhan Kimberly, Northeast Asian Forest Forum, Peace Forest Work, Mongolia Forest Forum, Green Taiga and Mongolia's Tujiin Nars Special Protected Area’s Administration (SPAA). Northeast Asian Forest Forum and Peace Forest Work are Korea-based NGOs working to prevent desertification in northeast Asia, while Mongolia Forest Forum and Green Taiga are Mongolian NGOs organizations. 
 
Tujiin Nars means endless pine tree forest in Mongolian. However, the region lost 70 percent of its trees to wildfires in the late 1990s to early 2000s. In an effort to restore the scorched land back to forest, Yuhan Kimberly, Northeast Asian Forest Forum, Mongolia Forest Forum and Tujiin Nars SPAA joined hands in 2003 and planted 300,000 trees, initially, on 100 hectares. Then-Mongolian President Natsagiin Bagabandi also visit the forestry project site and planted his tree the same year.
 
A pine tree (front) is dubbed ″President's Tree″ in a forest fostered by Korean hygiene product manufacturer Yuhan Kimberly and a forestry service in Selenge in Mongolia on April 17. The tree was planted by then-Mongolian President Natsagiin Bagabandi. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

A pine tree (front) is dubbed ″President's Tree″ in a forest fostered by Korean hygiene product manufacturer Yuhan Kimberly and a forestry service in Selenge in Mongolia on April 17. The tree was planted by then-Mongolian President Natsagiin Bagabandi. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

 
The number of trees and size of the artificial forest grew every year. More than a million Scotch pine trees were planted annually between 2009 and 2014.
 
Instead of randomly scattering pine tree seeds on soil, authorities planted small incubated trees “to help settle their roots and to adapt in the environment,” Yoo Ran, CSR specialist from Yuhan-Kimberly, explained to reporters on Thursday.
 
Each artificially planted tree was approximately 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) apart. Pine trees planted in 2003 had a height of two to three meters.
 
Several trees that survived the wildfire stood high above the replanted trees. Those resilient trees had fire scars on their lower trunks.
 
In 2015, authorities transitioned from tree planting to forest tending — that is, management and preservation. They have been trimming some tree branches to nurture the growth of trees because branches can shade other trees from receiving sunlight and hinder growth.
 
Olzii Bayaraa, director at Tujiin Nars SPAA, said the forest has contributed to nearby residents’ environmental awareness, adding that they now know that they should not litter and refrain from logging, during an interview at his office in Selenge.
 
A five-story observation deck is situated in a middle of artificially crafted pine tree forest in Selenge in northern Mongolia on April 17. [GLOBAL CIVIC SHARING]

A five-story observation deck is situated in a middle of artificially crafted pine tree forest in Selenge in northern Mongolia on April 17. [GLOBAL CIVIC SHARING]

The forest has become a landmark for forestry initiatives in Mongolia.
 
In 2022, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh visited the forest and declared a national target to plant a billion trees across his country by 2030, according to Yuhan Kimberly.
 
Additionally, Bayaraa noted that the forest has gained popularity among domestic tourists, policymakers and scholars abroad. A group of officials from the Japanese Nippon Foundation also visited the forest on Thursday.
 
“Thousand students from nearby Darkhan city visit the forest each year as a part of ecotourism,” the Tujiin Nars SPAA director said.
 
On a five-story open observation deck, students and visitors can view the green forest and compare it with dried vegetation where trees are not planted.
 
Olzii Bayaraa, director at Tujiin Nars Special Protected Area’s Administration, speaks inside an artificially fostered pine tree forest in Selenge in northern Mongolia on April 17. [GLOBAL CIVIC SHARING]

Olzii Bayaraa, director at Tujiin Nars Special Protected Area’s Administration, speaks inside an artificially fostered pine tree forest in Selenge in northern Mongolia on April 17. [GLOBAL CIVIC SHARING]

 
Dozens of sheep, goats and cows were grazing in the vicinity of the forest on Thursday when the Korea JoongAng Daily visited with the Korea-based NGO Global Civic Sharing.   
 
Yuhan Kimberly is not the sole player making Mongolia more greener. Korean localities are also investing in afforestation initiatives.
 
Incheon's city government, for example, is planting some 130,000 trees in the Songinokhairkhan District of Ulaanbaatar by 2027. Some 110,000 trees had been planted in some 67 hectares as of last September, according to the city government.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government planted some 100,000 trees — fruit trees and Poplar trees — in 100 hectares in Tov Province, a city official told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Monday. The official said the Seoul city government has been monitoring how its forests are managed by a residents’ cooperative since 2022.
 
An artificial pine tree forest stretches to the horizon in Selenge Province in Mongolia on April 17. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

An artificial pine tree forest stretches to the horizon in Selenge Province in Mongolia on April 17. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

But Mongolian authorities do not unconditionally welcome the tree-planting projects. Some of them see it as a gimmick for show, rather than a real effort to continuously invest resources, according to one expert who requested anonymity. For that reason, such ongoing monitoring is key.
 
“One-time tree planting without providing long-term management made planted trees die around 10 days later,” said the expert. “Rather than a single-time event, cooperation accompanied by sustainable management is necessary.”

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yuhan kimberly mongolia green forest environment

More in Diplomacy

Decades after wildfire, a Mongolian pine forest springs back to life

Korea's development model takes root on the Mongolian steppe

Korea's finance minister vows to 'return with results' ahead of '2+2' trade talks

Korea's Foreign Ministry expresses 'deep regret' over Japanese prime minister's offering to Yasukuni Shrine

KHNP chief stresses Korea-U.S. nonproliferation cooperation as China, Russia ramp up nuclear exports

Related Stories

Project will turn degraded forests into coffee farms

As landslides surge, some blame deforestation driven by solar power plants

Yuhan authorized to sell novel lung cancer drug lazertinib

ATBO to donate part of proceeds to forestry organization

Environment Ministry aims for 80,000 new green jobs by 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)