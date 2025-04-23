Decades after wildfire, a Mongolian pine forest springs back to life
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 07:00
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
A total of 11 million trees span 3,250 hectares (8,030 acres) in Tujiin Nars National Park in Selenge Province in northern Mongolia, which borders Russia. The size of the forest is comparable to some 4,220 football pitches, or Songpa District in southern Seoul.
The forest — stretching to the horizon — appeared as a massive maze, a grand ocean of pine trees. Although they did not have strong scent, the air felt cleaner and fresher than it did in urban areas in Mongolia — more breathable.
After exiting a vehicle at the dark heart of the gigantic forest, it was easy to get lost.
Tujiin Nars means endless pine tree forest in Mongolian. However, the region lost 70 percent of its trees to wildfires in the late 1990s to early 2000s. In an effort to restore the scorched land back to forest, Yuhan Kimberly, Northeast Asian Forest Forum, Mongolia Forest Forum and Tujiin Nars SPAA joined hands in 2003 and planted 300,000 trees, initially, on 100 hectares. Then-Mongolian President Natsagiin Bagabandi also visit the forestry project site and planted his tree the same year.
The number of trees and size of the artificial forest grew every year. More than a million Scotch pine trees were planted annually between 2009 and 2014.
Instead of randomly scattering pine tree seeds on soil, authorities planted small incubated trees “to help settle their roots and to adapt in the environment,” Yoo Ran, CSR specialist from Yuhan-Kimberly, explained to reporters on Thursday.
Each artificially planted tree was approximately 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) apart. Pine trees planted in 2003 had a height of two to three meters.
Several trees that survived the wildfire stood high above the replanted trees. Those resilient trees had fire scars on their lower trunks.
In 2015, authorities transitioned from tree planting to forest tending — that is, management and preservation. They have been trimming some tree branches to nurture the growth of trees because branches can shade other trees from receiving sunlight and hinder growth.
Olzii Bayaraa, director at Tujiin Nars SPAA, said the forest has contributed to nearby residents’ environmental awareness, adding that they now know that they should not litter and refrain from logging, during an interview at his office in Selenge.
In 2022, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh visited the forest and declared a national target to plant a billion trees across his country by 2030, according to Yuhan Kimberly.
Additionally, Bayaraa noted that the forest has gained popularity among domestic tourists, policymakers and scholars abroad. A group of officials from the Japanese Nippon Foundation also visited the forest on Thursday.
“Thousand students from nearby Darkhan city visit the forest each year as a part of ecotourism,” the Tujiin Nars SPAA director said.
On a five-story open observation deck, students and visitors can view the green forest and compare it with dried vegetation where trees are not planted.
Dozens of sheep, goats and cows were grazing in the vicinity of the forest on Thursday when the Korea JoongAng Daily visited with the Korea-based NGO Global Civic Sharing.
Yuhan Kimberly is not the sole player making Mongolia more greener. Korean localities are also investing in afforestation initiatives.
Incheon's city government, for example, is planting some 130,000 trees in the Songinokhairkhan District of Ulaanbaatar by 2027. Some 110,000 trees had been planted in some 67 hectares as of last September, according to the city government.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government planted some 100,000 trees — fruit trees and Poplar trees — in 100 hectares in Tov Province, a city official told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Monday. The official said the Seoul city government has been monitoring how its forests are managed by a residents’ cooperative since 2022.
“One-time tree planting without providing long-term management made planted trees die around 10 days later,” said the expert. “Rather than a single-time event, cooperation accompanied by sustainable management is necessary.”
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)