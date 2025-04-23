 A rare tweet: Endangered black wood pigeon observed in Ulsan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

A rare tweet: Endangered black wood pigeon observed in Ulsan

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 11:03
A black wood pigeon, an endangered species, was recently spotted along the Ulsan coast. Hong Seung-min, head of the birdwatching group ″Tweet-eria,″ succeeded in photographing the bird. [ULSAN CITY GOVERNMENT]

A black wood pigeon, an endangered species, was recently spotted along the Ulsan coast. Hong Seung-min, head of the birdwatching group ″Tweet-eria,″ succeeded in photographing the bird. [ULSAN CITY GOVERNMENT]

 
The rare black wood pigeon, resembling a crow at first glance, has been observed along the coast of Ulsan. The bird is designated a natural monument in Korea and is classified as an endangered species.
 
According to Ulsan city officials on Wednesday, the bird — with the scientific name Columba janthina — was first spotted on April 10 in a grove of black pine trees along the coast in Dong District by Lee Seung-hyun, a freshman at Ulsan Jeil High School. Two days later, Hong Seung-min, head of a bird-watching club named “Tweet-eria,” succeeded in capturing the bird on camera.
 

Related Article

 
Though individual black wood pigeons were rescued in 2012 and 2014 along multiple Ulsan coastlines, this marks the first time the bird has been officially photographed in the city, according to the Ulsan Wildlife Rescue Center.
 
The black wood pigeon is listed as a “Near Threatened” species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. It is the largest pigeon native to the Korean Peninsula. While its body appears entirely black, sunlight reveals a glossy sheen of purple and green across its feathers, giving it an elegant appearance that has earned it the nickname “the chic pigeon.” The species also has a unique reproductive habit, laying only one white egg per breeding cycle.
 
Ulsan city officials believe the pigeon may have been stopping briefly along the coast during its migration from Korea to Japan for the breeding season.
 
A rare bird seldom seen in Korea, the white-bellied green pigeon, was spotted at Ulsan Grand Park on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

A rare bird seldom seen in Korea, the white-bellied green pigeon, was spotted at Ulsan Grand Park on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

 
In February, another rare bird — the white-bellied green pigeon — drew attention when it was sighted in the ring-cupped oak forest of Ulsan Grand Park. That bird, with its green head and back and white underbelly, typically inhabits temperate forests in Japan and Taiwan and is seen in Korea in areas like Jeju Island or Taean in South Chungcheong on rare occasions. Males of the species have red-tinged wings and feed primarily on fruits and young leaves in trees. In summer, they are known to drink seawater to obtain salt.
 
The recent sightings of uncommon birds in Ulsan are being interpreted as signs of the region’s improving ecological health. Ulsan was once home to the heavily polluted Taehwa River, which had been contaminated by industrial wastewater and was once called by the nickname “the river of death.” In 2004, the city declared its vision to become an “eco-city” and has since restored the river, resulting in clearer waters and a rebounding ecosystem. It has also steadily reduced the smokestack emissions.
 
“We will continue our efforts to observe and preserve the environment so that Ulsan can become a recognized ecological destination for rare bird species,” a city official said. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM YOUN-HO [[email protected]]
tags pigeon ulsan

More in Environment

A rare tweet: Endangered black wood pigeon observed in Ulsan

Decades after wildfire, a Mongolian pine forest springs back to life

Mount Namsan outdoor forest garden to open in October

Seaweed surprise rolls in at Jeju’s Iho Beach

'In total despair': Unseasonal cold snap wreaks havoc on pear production in top-growing township

Related Stories

Seoul subway uses bald eagle images to scare off pigeons

Climb a mountain, do some yoga and wash it all down with some local beer

Enter at your own risk

GS25 launches football-themed convenience stores with Ulsan HD

H2 on H2O
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)