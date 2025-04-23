SMEs and Startups Agency opens applications for career taining program for international students
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 17:00
- LEE TAE-HEE
The Korea SMEs and Startups Agency announced Wednesday it opened applications for a career training program for international students interested in export and trade.
The program is free, and will run between May and August for 200 hours in total. A second round of the program will be held between August and November.
The curriculum covers practical training in trade operations and marketing, with career consultations also offered.
Professors at Busan University of Foreign Studies' Department of International Trade will be teaching the classes as GLP Global, a company affiliated with Busan University of Foreign Studies, was chosen by the SMEs agency to operate the program this year.
After the program ends, GLP Global plans to connect participants with job opportunities at export-focused companies.
A total of 300 students will be able to participate in the program. Students are given the option to take the classes online or in person.
Being a career program for international students, applicants must be students with a D-2 visa or a D-10 job seeker visa. They also need to have graduated from an associate degree program or above, or are expected to graduate from one.
Those who wish to apply for the program need to submit their resume to GLP Global at [email protected] by May 2.
