More in K-campus

SMEs and Startups Agency opens applications for career taining program for international students

KAIST to open Silicon Valley campus in partnership with IDIS

Top innovation showcased at Second Meeting of Latin American Researchers

Sookmyung gives Minerva students a taste of Korea in four-month exchange

University of Gyeongnam Namhae, Geochang campuses will continue to grant degrees post-Changwon merger