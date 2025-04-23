 Dismissal of U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights signals State Department overhaul
Dismissal of U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights signals State Department overhaul

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 16:35
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Julie Turner, former U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights and current acting deputy assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, speaks during a panel talk session at an event held at Seoul City Hall in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 11, 2024. [NEWS1]

Julie Turner, the U.S. Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights, has been dismissed from her position in a move that appears to be part of a sweeping downsizing of the State Department’s democracy and human rights operations under U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
Turner’s dismissal was belatedly confirmed on Tuesday, with no successor named, effectively eliminating the role responsible for North Korea’s human rights policy.
 

Turner had been serving as acting deputy assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor since Jan. 24, shortly after Trump’s inauguration, according to the State Department. She had previously been appointed as Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights in October 2023.
 
The special envoy role was created under the North Korean Human Rights Act of 2004 and carries an ambassador-level rank, requiring nomination by the president and confirmation by the Senate. It plays a key role in shaping U.S. policy on North Korean human rights issues.
 
However, Trump did not appoint a successor after then-Special Envoy Robert King stepped down in January 2017 during Trump’s first term, leaving the position vacant for six years until Turner was appointed in the third year of the Biden administration.
 
With Turner’s dismissal, the position is again vacant, and it is unclear whether it will be filled in the near future.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled ″Make America Wealthy Again″ at the White House in Washington on April 2. [AFP/YONHAP]

Turner’s dismissal from the post appears to be tied to broader restructuring efforts reflecting the Trump administration’s policy direction.
 
On the same day, the State Department unveiled a reorganization plan that includes eliminating the under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights — significantly shrinking the department’s democracy and human rights-related infrastructure.
 
Three eliminated under secretary positions will be replaced by a new coordinator responsible for foreign aid and humanitarian affairs. Offices previously reporting directly to the secretary — such as those handling global women’s issues and diversity and inclusion — have also been dissolved.
 
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said of the overhaul in a statement that the current State Department is “bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition,” adding, “the sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America's core national interests.”
 
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a meeting of the Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias Task Force at the Justice Department in Washington on April 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

“Non-statutory programs that are misaligned with America's core national interests will cease to exist,” Rubio added, and further ordered senior officials to submit plans to reduce the department’s U.S.-based staff by 15 percent.
 
Although recent reports indicated the department was considering closing 10 embassies and 17 consulates worldwide — including the U.S. consulate in Busan — no such closures were included in the restructuring plan announced on Tuesday.
 
However, Reuters quoted a State Department official as saying the current reorganization only applies to the Washington headquarters, and overseas missions may undergo separate adjustments in the future.
 
The seal of the U.S. Department of State is seen in Washington on Jan. 26, 2017. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
Dismissal of U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights signals State Department overhaul

