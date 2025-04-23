 Acting president visits Korea-U.S. joint warfighting headquarters in Pyeongtaek
Acting president visits Korea-U.S. joint warfighting headquarters in Pyeongtaek

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 15:53
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, fifth from left, poses for a group photo with Korean and U.S. troops during a visit to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command at U.S. Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on April 23. [YONHAP]

Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, fifth from left, poses for a group photo with Korean and U.S. troops during a visit to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command at U.S. Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on April 23. [YONHAP]

 
Acting President Han Duck-soo visited a joint warfighting headquarters between Korean and U.S. military forces Wednesday and emphasized the allies' unwavering combined defense posture, Han's office said.
 
Han held a meeting with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson during his visit to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, where the allies' Combined Forces Command is located, according to the office.
 
Han also expressed gratitude to the Korean and U.S. soldiers who assisted efforts to put out the deadly wildfires that ravaged the country's southeastern regions last month.
 
"I came here to encourage the Korean and U.S. forces committed to safeguarding peace on the Korean Peninsula, but seeing your passion and dedication, I find myself to be the one who is truly comforted and uplifted," he said, introducing himself as a "former Army sergeant of the Republic of Korea."
 
Han urged the troops to "remain united" as they are now, calling Camp Humphreys a "symbol of the Korea-U.S. alliance and its unwavering combined defense posture."

Yonhap
