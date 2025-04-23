Ahn Cheol-soo urges PPP candidates to apologize for Yoon impeachment
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 14:17
Ahn Cheol-soo, a presidential primary candidate for the People Power Party (PPP), called on fellow candidates to take joint responsibility for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and issue a public apology, saying that only by "crossing the river of impeachment" could the conservative party move forward.
“No one among us is entirely free from the responsibility for Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment,” Ahn wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday. “Let’s be honest and sincere before the public. We must cross the river of impeachment to reach the people’s path, the path to victory.”
“I make this proposal sincerely to the three other candidates — Kim Moon-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo,” Ahn continued. “Let us publicly promise the people.”
He urged fellow candidates to reflect on the past and embrace reform.
“Let’s make a promise together. If we truly want to bring about a change in our era and regain the people’s trust to defeat Lee Jae-myung, we must first change ourselves.”
Ahn said Yoon’s impeachment represents a painful moment in the conservative movement’s history.
“A responsible politician does not ignore past mistakes. We must face them head-on. No one is completely free from the impeachment. Let’s sincerely apologize.”
He also proposed a constitutional amendment, stating, “We cannot continue with the five-year, single-term imperial presidency. Whoever is elected should shorten the term to three years and hold a constitutional referendum alongside next year’s local elections.”
Ahn called for structural reforms, asserting that “the National Election Commission, which has lost public trust due to poor management and appointments, must be overhauled,” and that “the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which has failed in its role due to political bias and incompetence, must be abolished.”
He also addressed Korea’s demographic crisis.
“The threats posed by low birthrates and population aging cannot be resolved without regional balance and administrative consolidation at the metropolitan level. Let’s make metropolitan integration a top national agenda.”
“We must pursue not just a return to power but a change of era,” Ahn concluded. “Let the four of us make a promise to the people before the primary and follow through with responsibility to the end. That is the path to saving ourselves and the country.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
