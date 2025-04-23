Candidates neck and neck as PPP's final four vie for victory in primary race
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 09:42
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The People Power Party’s (PPP) presidential primary has narrowed down to a four-way race between Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo as the party’s primary election committee announced the four candidates on Tuesday.
The PPP’s primary election committee, led by Chairman Hwang Woo-yea, announced the candidates advancing to the second round at the National Assembly on Tuesday, with candidates Na Kyung-won, Yang Hyang-ja, Yoo Jeong-bok and Lee Cheol-woo eliminated.
The first round of the primary was conducted entirely through public opinion polling. Between Monday and Tuesday, five polling firms each surveyed 800 respondents from both PPP supporters and unaffiliated voters, for a total of 4,000. The results were compiled by the election committee using USB drives.
Candidate rankings and vote percentages were not disclosed. Under the Public Official Election Act, the results of party-conducted polls related to the presidential race cannot be released until after the election. The top three candidates were in a tight race with marginal differences, according to reporting by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Within the PPP, some said “the gap is so small it’s practically meaningless.”
Political observers had widely expected Kim Moon-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo to advance. Attention had focused on which candidate would secure the final spot, with Na seen as having a strong party base and Ahn enjoying high name recognition among the public.
Ultimately, with Ahn making the cut, one PPP official said, “although a reverse-selection filter was applied to the poll, Ahn seems to have performed well among unaffiliated respondents.”
“Because this first round didn’t include votes from the party’s electoral college, which favors Na, the structure benefited Ahn,” said a three-term PPP lawmaker.
With the initial field of 11 now trimmed to four, the party’s primary landscape is clearer. A two-versus-two dynamic has emerged between Kim and Hong, who opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, and Ahn and Han, who supported it.
Still, it's uncertain who holds the advantage heading into the next rounds. Recent polls have shown the race with no standout front-runner, considering the margin of error.
“From the second round on, party member voting — meaning support from the conservative base — will be more influential, which should boost Kim and Hong,” said a senior PPP lawmaker.
However, a lawmaker from the Seoul metropolitan area countered, “Among conservatives, there’s a growing sense that we need to clearly distance ourselves from Yoon to win the general election,” adding, “that will benefit Ahn and Han.”
After the results were announced, Kim posted on Facebook: “Now is the time for us to unite to defend the constitutional order of Korea.”
“I thank the people and party members,” Ahn said on CBS Radio. “I am a candidate who can beat Lee Jae-myung in many ways.”
“Please give me your overwhelming support so that our party can stand united against Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party [DP],” said Han.
“We will focus on a decisive victory in the final four and then on defeating Lee Jae-myung,” said a spokesperson for Hong’s campaign.
Eliminated candidate Na said, “I will continue on this journey for the people and for Korea.”
With no single dominant candidate, upcoming debates and potential alliances between candidates may significantly shift the race.
The PPP will hold a media day on Wednesday, followed by one-on-one debates on Thursday and Friday. On Sunday and Monday, a second-round vote will take place, combining results from the party’s electoral college and a public opinion poll, each weighted at 50 percent. The electoral college consists of approximately 770,000 members.
If no candidate wins a majority in the second round next Tuesday, the top two will advance to a runoff at a party convention on May 3, again with a 50-50 split between party member votes and a public opinion poll.
“Unlike the DP’s emotionless primary centered around Lee, our primary is unpredictable and sure to draw public attention,” a PPP official said.
Candidates spent the day Tuesday working to solidify support.
Kim proposed policies for young people, such as “half-price rent zones” near universities, increased supply of single-person apartments and officetels and “co-living apartments,” where young couples can live with their parents.
Ahn, who had no public events, focused on media interviews and mentioned renowned Chinese strategist Zhuge Liang in a post on Facebook: “I am Zhuge Liang, ready to defeat Lee Jae-myung with do-or-die determination.”
Han pledged to resolve the problem of excessive concentration in the capital area by creating “five megapolis zones” centered on AI, biotechnology, energy, future mobility and semiconductors.
Hong met with officials from the Korean Medical Association in Yongsan, central Seoul, and said he would accept key demands from the medical community regarding medical school enrollment if elected.
“The issue has been neglected for two years because neither party acted and the government remained stubborn,” Hong said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SON KOOK-HEE,JANG SEO-YUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)