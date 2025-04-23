 Culture minister to lead Korean delegation to Pope Francis' funeral
Culture minister to lead Korean delegation to Pope Francis' funeral

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 19:16
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon speaks during a meeting at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul on April 22. [YONHAP]

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon speaks during a meeting at the Seoul Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul on April 22. [YONHAP]

 
Culture Minister Yu In-chon will lead the Korean government's delegation to the Vatican later this week to attend the funeral of late Pope Francis, a government official said Wednesday.
 
Acting President Han Duck-soo has appointed Yoo to represent the government at the Vatican, the official said, without providing the details of his departure date and the size of the delegation.
 

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis' funeral will take place on Saturday at St. Peter's Square.
 
A similar delegation was sent in 2005 when then Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan led an official visit to attend the funeral of Pope John Paul II.
 

Yonhap
