Cardinal You mourns Pope Francis, recalls pontiff's 'special affection' for Korea

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik expressed his deep condolences following the death of Pope Francis, noting the pontiff's special attention to the divided Korean Peninsula."He had a special affection for South Korea, saying he was willing to visit North Korea if it could relieve, even if only slightly, the pain suffered by separated families," the cardinal said in a video message sent to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday. The pontiff's prayers for the country always included the North as well, he added.The pope's life, dedicated to standing with the poor and underprivileged until his final moments, showed "the image of the resurrection on earth," the cardinal said."We see hope and resurrection in his death and are encouraged to take a step forward to our neighbor and society in another form of resurrection."Cardinal You said he perceived "calm peace" in the pope's death, rather than "sorrow, pain or loneliness." He added, "The pope wanted us to live in peace rather than in sorrow."Recalling the pope's focus on personal reform before church reform, Cardinal You affirmed his commitment to continue serving the people and God.As one of the cardinal electors, the 73-year-old is expected to participate in the upcoming conclave in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope.Cardinal You played a key role in Pope Francis' visit to Korea in August 2014.In 2021, he was appointed by Pope Francis as prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, becoming the first Korean to lead the Vatican office responsible for overseeing Catholic priests. The following year, he was elevated to the rank of cardinal.Yonhap