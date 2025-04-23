Cops investigating 'love shot' harassment allegations from Chosun University retreat
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 20:10
Police have launched a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct between Chosun University students on a retreat.
The Gwangju Dongbu Police Precinct said Wednesday that it was looking into allegations of sexual crimes during a departmental retreat held by the university.
The retreat took place over three days, starting March 31, at a resort in Naju, South Jeolla. Afterward, anonymous posts surfaced on Everytime, a popular community app for university students, alleging that first year students had been pressured into “love shots” — a drinking game in which alcohol is passed mouth-to-mouth.
One student who posted on the forum claimed to have heard explicit language during a game, including words referring to sexual acts and genitalia. Another said they'd overheard lewd comments and swearing and claimed that a senior student had touched another student’s thigh.
The department’s student council later issued a public apology on Everytime, but the incident gained wider media coverage, prompting police to get involved.
“We will review whether to file charges after confirming the facts through CCTV footage and other evidence,” a police official said.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
