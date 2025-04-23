 Hackers attempt to breach Korea's election commission: 'No damage occurred'
Hackers attempt to breach Korea's election commission: 'No damage occurred'

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 19:22
The National Election Commission (NEC) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on April 11 [YONHAP]

The National Election Commission (NEC) detected and responded to a cyberattack targeting its election statistics system and has requested a police investigation, the commission said Wednesday.
 
According to the NEC, the attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon at around 2:40 p.m. and lasted for about three hours. The incident involved repeated attempts to access the election statistics page, which appeared to be an effort to overload the server and disrupt service.
 

The NEC said it identified the attack in real time through its integrated monitoring and cybersecurity systems and blocked the associated IP addresses.
 
“No damage occurred thanks to swift action,” the NEC said. “We have since strengthened our monitoring efforts and have not detected any further irregularities.”
 
The agency added, “With about 40 days remaining until the 21st presidential election, we are treating any cyberattacks on the election system with utmost seriousness.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
