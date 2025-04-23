Just B's Bain comes out as 'proud' member of LGBTQ community in LA show
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 17:47
YOON SO-YEON
Member Bain of K-pop boy band Just B came out during the band's Los Angeles concert on Tuesday, stating that he is "proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community," adding an expletive.
The statement came mid-performance of a show on the band's ongoing "Just Odd" tour. Just B kicked off the tour with two performances in Japan in March, followed by concerts in Toronto on April 4, New York on April 6, Minneapolis on April 8 and more.
The LA performance came on Tuesday at The Vermont Hollywood hall.
Bain also performed Lady Gaga's famed self-validating song "Born This Way" (2011) while waving a rainbow-colored flag after his statement.
A flood of online comments has since shown support for the singer's bold decision, calling him "brave."
This is the first time a Korean K-pop singer has openly come out.
Bain, born in 2001 with the legal name Song Byeong-hee, debuted in 2021 with five other members — Geonu, Lim Jimin, JM, DY and Sangwoo.
Late last month, Lara of the girl group Katseye came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community through fan community platform Weverse.
“I was really scared [to come out], and now I’m so grateful that people in my life, and you guys, too, have been so supportive, so I feel so proud of it and no shame at all,” Lara said. “You gave me so much love and support and it made me feel so confident in who I am.”
