Just B's Bain comes out as 'proud' member of LGBTQ community in LA show

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 17:47
Accounts of K-pop boy band Just B's member Bain coming out have been posted on social media X, formerly Twitter, during the band's April 22 concert in Los Angeles. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Member Bain of K-pop boy band Just B came out during the band's Los Angeles concert on Tuesday, stating that he is "proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community," adding an expletive.
 
The statement came mid-performance of a show on the band's ongoing "Just Odd" tour. Just B kicked off the tour with two performances in Japan in March, followed by concerts in Toronto on April 4, New York on April 6, Minneapolis on April 8 and more.
 

The LA performance came on Tuesday at The Vermont Hollywood hall.
 
Bain also performed Lady Gaga's famed self-validating song "Born This Way" (2011) while waving a rainbow-colored flag after his statement.
 
A flood of online comments has since shown support for the singer's bold decision, calling him "brave."
 
This is the first time a Korean K-pop singer has openly come out.
 
Boy band Just B [BLUEDOT ENTERTAINMENT]

Bain, born in 2001 with the legal name Song Byeong-hee, debuted in 2021 with five other members — Geonu, Lim Jimin, JM, DY and Sangwoo.
 
Late last month, Lara of the girl group Katseye came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community through fan community platform Weverse.
 
“I was really scared [to come out], and now I’m so grateful that people in my life, and you guys, too, have been so supportive, so I feel so proud of it and no shame at all,” Lara said. “You gave me so much love and support and it made me feel so confident in who I am.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Just B Bluedot Entertainment LGBTQ

