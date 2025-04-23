Korea records first on-year increase in February births in 11 years
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 14:38
The number of births in Korea rose in February for the first time in 11 years, driven in part by a continued increase in marriages, according to Statistics Korea on Wednesday.
Both the monthly number of births and marriages have increased for eight and 11 consecutive months, respectively.
A total of 20,035 babies were born in February, up 622, or 3.2 percent, from the same month last year, according to Statistics Korea’s “February Population Trends” report released Wednesday.
The number of births per month has been increasing for eight months since July last year.
This marks the first year-on-year rise in February births since 2014, and the largest increase for the month of February since 2012, when births rose by 2,449.
The total fertility rate in February was 0.82, up 0.05 from a year earlier. The figure means the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime remains below one.
By region, births increased in nine of the country’s 17 major cities and provinces, including Seoul and Busan, but fell in eight others, such as Gwangju and Sejong.
There were 19,370 marriages in February, up 2,422 cases, or 14.3 percent, from a year earlier, marking the highest February tally since 2017, when it reached 21,501. All regions across the country saw increases in marriage numbers.
The steady rise in marriages began in April 2023 and has continued for eleven months.
“The increase in marriages is contributing to the rise in births,” a Statistics Korea official commented. “The trend could continue in the coming months.”
The number of deaths in February stood at 30,283, an increase of 401 cases, or 1.3 percent, from the same period last year.
Divorces totaled 7,347 in February, down slightly by seven cases, or 0.1 percent, year-on-year.
Despite the rise in births, deaths still exceeded births, leading to a natural population decrease of 10,248 for the month. Korea’s population has been in natural decline for 64 consecutive months since November 2019.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
