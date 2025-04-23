Mourners line up in rain to pay respects to Pope Francis in Seoul
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 09:09
Kim Jae-hyun, a 29-year-old, was exiting a memorial altar at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to pay their final respects to the late Pope Francis, who died Monday.
“I prayed that he would rest peacefully in the Lord’s embrace — that he would no longer be in pain, and that he would be happy,” said Kim.
Despite the steady rain, Catholic faithful continued to arrive at the underground chapel of the cathedral. Some visitors arrived early in the morning but left upon learning that the official altar would not open until 3 p.m.
In addition to Myeongdong Cathedral, an official altar was also set up at the Apostolic Nunciature in Korea, located in Seoul’s Gungjeong-dong neighborhood in Jongno District, central Seoul.
Outside the cathedral, a line of over 150 mourners stretched along the entrance. Visitors could either offer a brief prayer or participate in a 40-minute Mass. One attendee, the first to enter, said they had been waiting for three hours before the altar opened.
Some were seen weeping quietly near the exit. Others arrived in pairs — including one mother and son who stood together in silence.
“I prayed that he may rest in eternal peace,” said one 23-year-old person from Daegu with the surname Park.
A 70-year-old woman from Jung District, central Seoul, who identified herself by her last name Gil, 70, clutched a worn rosary as she spoke of her grief.
“I first heard the news on social media yesterday and thought it was fake,” she said, her eyes brimming with tears. “Then I saw the reports on the news and cried so much.”
A 55-year-old person also with the surname Park, who had attended morning Mass at 7 a.m., said she offered prayers for the selection of a new pope who would carry on the mission of Pope Francis.
“He stood for the poor and powerless, and defended the truth of the faith,” they said.
Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick, Bishop Job Koo Yo-bi, Bishop Paul Lee Kyung-sang and Bishop Mathias Ri Iong-hoon — chair of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea — all paid their respects at Myeongdong Cathedral.
The Bishops’ Conference held a standing committee meeting on Tuesday and decided not to hold a nationwide memorial Mass. Instead, dioceses may organize their own services based on local discretion. Each diocese may also set up memorial altars at its own cathedral, the conference said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
