 Police begin search of Giheung Station in Gyeonggi after online threat
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 13:44
Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency [JOONGANG PHOTO]

Police are searching Giheung Station in Yongin, Gyeonggi, after an online post appeared claiming a bomb had been planted there.
 
A post titled “Must read for those living near Giheung Station in Yongin” was uploaded to an online community around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct the same day.
 

The poster claimed to have “hidden a bomb somewhere at Giheung Station,” adding, “I modified fireworks to make it, and it’s set to detonate at 6 p.m. on April 30.”
 
Giheung Station is where the Suin-Bundang Line and Yongin Everline rail intersect.
 
The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency received a report about the post that morning and requested cooperation from the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct.
 
Police have deployed personnel to search the station and are working to track down the person who wrote the post.
 
“We are continuing the investigation to identify the author and determine the exact circumstances of the case,” a police official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
