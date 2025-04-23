Police looking for scammer taking money from students in Gyeonggi's Namyangju

Samsung family donation gives children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia a better chance

Cardinal You mourns Pope Francis, recalls pontiff's 'special affection' for Korea

Police begin search of Giheung Station in Gyeonggi after online threat

Korean Cardinal You Heung-sik named top contender to succeed Pope Francis

Korea records first on-year increase in February births in 11 years

Related Stories

Swiss man flies to Korea, gives $150K to romance scammer posing as woman

Seoul subway murder suspect says what he did was 'truly crazy'

Another victim

Police arrest three Korean fugitives charged with robbery in the Philippines

Shoppers, beware: New phishing scam targets victims of Qoo10 refund disaster