Police looking for scammer taking money from students in Gyeonggi's Namyangju
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 11:35
Police recently urged citizens in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, to remain vigilant after multiple reports emerged of a man asking female students on the street to lend him money.
The first known incident occurred on March 17 in the city’s Hopyeong-dong neighborhood, according to police on Wednesday. A man approached a teenage high school girl walking alone, showed her an ID card and contact information, and said, “I’m here on a business trip but don’t have any money for transportation.”
He then borrowed several hundred thousand won from her.
On March 30, the same man reportedly approached another female high school student and claimed he had “lost his wallet,” borrowing 180,000 won ($125) from her.
Although the man promised to repay the money, the students received no further contact from him.
Police have confirmed that more cases have been reported, both through formal complaints and through intelligence gathered by officers.
The suspect is described as tall, standing at approximately 175 centimeters (5.7 feet) or taller, with a large build.
“We are currently working with our investigative division to pursue legal action against the individual in question,” a police officer said. “We ask the public to remain cautious and avoid falling victim to similar scams.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
