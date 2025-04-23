Police to get tougher on drunk drivers who flee scene and drink more after accidents
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 16:20
Police announced Wednesday that they will begin enforcing harsher penalties against drivers who attempt to obstruct drunk-driving investigations by consuming more alcohol after fleeing the scene of an accident starting June 4.
Police said the malicious practice — commonly referred to as "sultagi," or "riding the alcohol" — will be subject to criminal penalties under the revised act.
Offenders who hinder breathalyzer testing by drinking more alcohol after a crash may face between one and five years in prison or fines ranging from 5 million to 20 million won ($3,500 to $14,000).
Police emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward drunk driving and said they will prioritize vehicle confiscation and pre-trial detention for drivers who cause serious accidents, including fatalities.
Drivers caught more than four times for DUI within five years are specifically targeted under this approach.
Police confiscated 41 cars linked to habitual drunk driving in 2024 and seized a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident where the driver later crashed into a parking facility while under the influence of alcohol.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
