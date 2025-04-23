 Popular comedian-endorsed vitamins recalled over mislabeled, unsafe iodine levels
Popular comedian-endorsed vitamins recalled over mislabeled, unsafe iodine levels

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 21:37
An advertisement of Korea Eundan's Multivitamin All-in-One product featuring comedian Yu Jae-seok [KOREA EUNDAN]

A multivitamin product manufactured and sold by Korea Eundan was recalled after it was found to contain iodine levels that exceeded the permitted limit, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Wednesday.
 
Korea Eundan’s “Multivitamin All-in-One” product was labeled as containing 60 micrograms of iodine, according to the ministry. However, tests revealed it actually contained 129.7 micrograms. This is 216 percent of the labeled amount and well beyond the allowable deviation range of 80 to 150 percent.
 

Excessive iodine intake can cause symptoms such as pain in the mouth, throat and abdomen, as well as fever and vomiting. Long-term overconsumption may lead to adverse effects such as hyperthyroidism.
 
Authorities have ordered a halt in sales and initiated a recall of the product. Affected units have a shelf life marked as Feb. 10, 2027.
 
The multivitamin, endorsed by television personality Yu Jae-seok and marketed as “Korea’s No. 1 multivitamin,” was once the top-selling vitamin product in the country.
 
“We confirmed that the iodine content exceeded the labeled standard,” Korea Eundan said Wednesday that the issue was identified during an internal quality inspection. “Sales of the product have been suspended, and we are carrying out a recall in accordance with relevant laws.”
 
The ministry requested that sellers discontinue sales and return affected stock to distributors. It also urged consumers who purchased the product to return it to the point of purchase and cooperate fully with the recall.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
Popular comedian-endorsed vitamins recalled over mislabeled, unsafe iodine levels

