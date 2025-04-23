Prosecutors appeal 'lenient' ruling against daughter of former President Moon Jae-in
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 20:06
Prosecutors filed an appeal against the initial court ruling that sentenced Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, to a 15 million-won ($10,500) fine over charges of drunk driving and operating illegal lodging businesses, according to legal sources on Wednesday.
The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office said the penalty was too lenient given the “circumstances, duration and severity of the offenses.”
The Seoul Western District Court handed her the 15 million-won fine on April 17 in the first ruling after she was charged with hitting a taxi while changing lanes under the influence of alcohol near Hamilton Hotel in central Seoul on Oct. 5 last year.
She was also indicted for violating the Public Health Control Act by operating unlicensed short-term lodging businesses.
Prosecutors said she ran illegal accommodations for approximately five years, generating around 136 million won in revenue. The properties in question include an officetel — a lodging used for both commercial and residential purposes — in Yeongdeungpo-dong and an apartment in Yangpyeong-dong, both in western Seoul, as well as a house in Jeju.
