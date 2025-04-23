Prosecutors seek harsher sentence for man who gave meth overdose to girlfriend

Appellate court reduces sentence for man who beat wife to death

Prosecutors appeal 'lenient' ruling against daughter of former President Moon Jae-in

Related Stories

Male student charged with murder of female student at Inha University

Appellate court reduces sentence for man who beat wife to death

Man who stabbed girlfriend to death over breakup sentenced to life in prison

Alleged murder masterminds transferred to prosecutors

Arrest warrant sought for mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman