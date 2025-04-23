 Suspicious cat deaths in South Jeolla prompt police investigation
Suspicious cat deaths in South Jeolla prompt police investigation

Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 20:14
A cat sits on the pavement in Yeongdeok, South Gyeongsang on April 3. Photo is not directly related to the article. [NEWS1]

A suspicious series of wet cat carcasses were discovered in Gwangyang, South Jeolla, prompting a police investigation.
 
A total of three dead cats were found on the tidal flats in front of Myungdang Park in Taein-dong between Sunday and Tuesday, according to animal rights group Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA) and the Gwangyang Police Precinct on Wednesday.
 

One of the cats had been trapped in a cage with canned food. The other two were reportedly either soaked or severely decomposed.
 
"Someone appears to have lured a hungry cat with food, locked it in a trap, and left it on the tidal flat to drown during high tide," said Kara. "Given the location and condition in which the cats were found, we believe this was intentional abuse and have filed a report with the police."
 
Police said they are investigating the case as a possible instance of animal abuse.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
