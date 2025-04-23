Too little, too late

The Supreme Court is accelerating its review of the election law violation case involving former Democratic Party chief and presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung. Following its decision on Tuesday to refer the case to a full bench, the court will hold a second deliberation session on Thursday — just two days later. The unusually swift proceedings have raised the possibility that a final ruling from the top court could be issued before the June 3 presidential election. This stands in stark contrast to the previous pace of the case, which had drawn criticism for its sluggishness, taking 909 days from indictment to the appellate court ruling. [PARK YONG-SEOK]