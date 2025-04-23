Lessons from Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed presidency

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

When former President Yoon Suk Yeol departed the official residence in Hannam-dong, it was with the air of a triumphant general, not a disgraced leader. Despite the unprecedented collapse of his presidency — removed through impeachment and barred from completing his five-year term — Yoon offered no words of apology or concession. “Three years or five years, it’s all the same,” he reportedly said, a remark revealing not only a lack of responsibility but a troubling shallowness of thought. In a recent address to his supporters, he promised to “remain by your side,” even though he now finds himself politically isolated and powerless. Encircled by far-right supporters, Yoon appears to be either grossly misled or deliberately turning a blind eye to reality. Observing his distorted perception and endless self-justification, one is left to reflect: this nation once entrusted itself to a dangerously unfit leader.His rise and fall divided the country even further, leaving state affairs in disarray. If Korea is to avoid repeating such political missteps, several lessons must be drawn from his presidency.First, the electorate must know whom they are choosing. The presidency bestows extraordinary power. That power should never be handed to someone without proper scrutiny. A good heart does not guarantee good governance. Power transforms people, and the character of a leader matters. In electing Yoon, voters failed to assess his basic qualities — his temperament, values and principles. The anxiety surrounding his unfamiliarity was drowned in the fanfare of his sudden popularity. His now-famous line, “I am loyal to no one,” was once hailed as a badge of integrity. In hindsight, it was a cleverly marketed illusion.Once Yoon became the presumptive front-runner, people began to rationalize everything about him. They heard he enjoyed drinking, had charisma and was followed by loyal juniors. After experiencing the uncommunicative styles of Presidents Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in, many Koreans longed for a more personable leader. There’s an old saying that no one who loves a good drink can be all bad. People didn’t just believe this — they wanted to believe it. Even when Yoon appeared on a televised presidential debate with the Chinese character for “king” written on his palm, voters brushed it off. “He’s just being quirky,” many said.His wife, Kim Keon Hee, was also the subject of controversy. Allegations about her were dismissed as political smear tactics. Voters assumed that even if there were flaws, she would behave appropriately once her husband took office. After all, how much damage could a first lady do? But the public soon realized how mistaken they were. Yoon shielded her throughout his presidency, blurring the line between public and private interests. As Steve Taylor, a professor at Leeds Beckett University, noted, “In societies veering toward extremes, there are disconnected leaders who act impulsively and lack empathy. Korea paid the price for not understanding its leader.”Second, a president who does not communicate is bound to fail. Yoon initially launched daily Q&A sessions with reporters — known as “doorstepping” — but quickly abandoned them. He lacked the patience to endure difficult questions. A former prosecutor used to being in control, Yoon struggled to listen, empathize or persuade. In meetings, he reportedly spoke for over 90 percent of the time. Reports of his frequent anger became commonplace. Those who offered dissent or advice were quickly dismissed. Even close aides and longtime friends were discarded. He led with aggression and fear. But leadership requires composure. A person who cannot manage his own temper cannot be expected to manage a household, let alone a country.Third, a president must have intellectual depth and a guiding philosophy. Yoon’s presidency was marked by erratic and impulsive decisions. His policies lacked continuity or coherence. During the campaign, he advocated for economic fairness. In his inaugural speech, he stressed liberty. Then, beginning in 2023, he launched a crusade against what he called “anti-state forces,” aligning himself with far-right YouTubers. Having served as prosecutor general under a progressive administration, Yoon was elected as a conservative president, only to lurch further right. His ideological trajectory over a few short years defied belief. This volatility stemmed from a lack of grounded beliefs and internal stability. His susceptibility to fringe spiritual figures like the shamans known as Cheon Gong and Geon Jin Bopsa was symptomatic of this rootlessness.Yoon also failed to compensate for his own shortcomings by appointing capable advisers. Instead of merit-based appointments, he relied on personal connections and loyalty. Seoul National University law graduates and former prosecutors were favored, revealing an indifference to public scrutiny. His attitude — “What’s the problem if I hire them?” — was steeped in arrogance. He failed to understand that intellectual aptitude and practical wisdom are not the same, and that diversity in leadership is vital. Around Kim Keon Hee gathered a circle of unqualified acquaintances from social events and business dealings. Many had little policy experience or professionalism. Opportunists, sensing the lack of order, swarmed the administration. Those who benefited from this system should ask themselves: can they truly feel proud?Conservative values include humility, moderation, compassion, inclusivity and responsibility. Judged by these standards, Yoon was never fit to represent Korea’s conservative movement. For the right to survive, it must decisively break ties with him. It must reject both extremism and opportunism masquerading as conservatism. Lawmakers who continue to defend him, such as Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, who warned that “division is worse than disavowal,” must ask what they still hope to gain.The idea of a “Yoon Suk Yeol Party,” floated in some corners, is sheer fantasy. Any further political venture would only deepen national misfortune. He is a former president who was impeached and is now facing trial. He is a failed leader — and the nation cannot afford to forget that.