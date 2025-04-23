Wednesday's fortune: Some signs find flow, others face friction
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 07:00
While some signs enjoy harmony, generosity and fresh momentum, others may need to guard their words, manage frustration and take a thoughtful, cautious approach. Your fortune for Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Silence is golden — choose your words wisely.
🔹 Hold your tongue, but open your wallet.
🔹 The more you show, the more you attract attention.
🔹 Be humble, not boastful.
🔹 Life is a survival game — stay sharp.
🔹 Take initiative — act before others do.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A boost in your financial fortune is possible.
🔹 A pleasant expense may brighten your day.
🔹 Any path can lead to success — just walk it.
🔹 Don’t put off what you can do today.
🔹 You may glimpse a future full of promise.
🔹 A lucky bite may be coming your way.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ | 🧭 East
🔹 Family is everything, through thick and thin.
🔹 Life thrives on emotional connection.
🔹 Kindness given is kindness returned.
🔹 You may find joy in people or possessions.
🔹 Married Tigers — reignite your spark.
🔹 Balance both love and ambition.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Don’t stay cooped up — go outdoors.
🔹 Eat well and stay active in your own rhythm.
🔹 A decision point may arise.
🔹 Financial outlook may brighten.
🔹 Your talents may shine through.
🔹 You may gain clarity on your future path.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places.
🔹 Keep conversations brief — don’t stir conflict.
🔹 Eat even if you lack appetite.
🔹 Overwork may take a toll — slow down.
🔹 Don’t initiate new tasks today.
🔹 Walk your own path — it’s your life.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Unplanned events may arise.
🔹 Expect differing viewpoints.
🔹 Annoyances may disrupt your flow.
🔹 Conflicting interests may surface.
🔹 Reality may not align with your expectations.
🔹 Think with your head, not your heart.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Speak less and spend wisely.
🔹 Don’t fall into a “only I can do this” mindset.
🔹 A spending decision or dilemma may arise.
🔹 Progress may stall — stay calm.
🔹 Keep a low profile around authority figures.
🔹 Be extra cautious of physical injuries.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Expect simple but solid happiness.
🔹 You may receive gratitude or warm treatment.
🔹 Your best effort may win divine favor.
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive.
🔹 Fortune favors your journey.
🔹 Happiness may come in the little things.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Today favors giving more than receiving.
🔹 Kindness returned is kindness multiplied.
🔹 If you’ve gained, be willing to give back.
🔹 Try a fresh perspective or new method.
🔹 Focus deeply on one path.
🔹 A partial success may still be worth celebrating.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Uphold your principles over profit.
🔹 Avoid requests — don’t ask and don’t accept.
🔹 Expect a partial win — still progress.
🔹 Better to trail a dragon than lead chickens.
🔹 Dawn always comes, even through struggle.
🔹 The early bird gets the worm.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Embrace youthful energy and modern vibes.
🔹 Don’t hold back — go bold.
🔹 Some expenses may lead to gains.
🔹 Your plans may sail smoothly today.
🔹 You’re more likely to profit than lose.
🔹 Keep your outlook positive and proactive.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything has its rightful place — honor that.
🔹 You may love every detail of your day.
🔹 Blood runs thicker than water.
🔹 Progress comes through collaboration.
🔹 Teamwork unlocks success.
🔹 Family is your greatest treasure.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)