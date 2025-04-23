Giants' Lee Jung-hoo scores team-leading 20th run in loss to Brewers

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has padded his team lead in runs scored, though he failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at home.Lee batted 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and a strikeout, as the Giants fell to the Brewers 11-3 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday.Lee has now scored 20 runs to lead the Giants and to tie for eighth in Major League Baseball. The Korean sophomore is batting .315/.374/.573, and he is tied for the team lead with Mike Yastrzemski in on-base plus slugging with .947. That's the 10th-highest mark in the National League.Facing starter Jose Quintana, Lee popped out to shortstop Vinny Capra in the bottom of the first inning after swinging on a 77.3-mile-per-hour slurve.Then with two outs and runners at the corners in the bottom third, Lee struck out swinging against Quintana, who threw him a slurve at 1-2 count.Lee came up with a runner on first and one out in the bottom sixth but grounded into a fielder's choice, with Quintana once again inducing soft contact with a slurve.By that point, the Giants were trailing 11-1, after the Brewers had exploded for eight runs in the top sixth.The Giants got a run back in the bottom seventh. Then in the bottom eighth, Lee drew a leadoff walk against reliever Bryan Hudson, reached second when Christian Kloss was hit by a pitch, and came around to score on a single by Wilmer Flores to make it an 11-3 game.With two men aboard in the bottom ninth, Lee flied out to right fielder Sal Frelick for the final out of the game.After a blazing start that had him in conversation for the Player of the Week honor earlier this month, Lee has cooled off a bit. He is 2-for-17 in his last four games.Yonhap