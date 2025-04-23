KBO clubs hold steady on foreign players — for now
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 09:47 Updated: 23 Apr. 2025, 09:57
One month into the 2025 KBO League season, no club has yet replaced a foreign player. Even hitters once rumored to be on the chopping block have picked up their pace since mid-April. The general sentiment around the league is one of cautious satisfaction with this season’s foreign recruits.
But injuries have begun to test that stability.
SSG Landers outfielder Guillermo Heredia was recently diagnosed with folliculitis in his right thigh. Doctors recommended a six-week recovery period to prevent infection and promote healing.
Over at LG Twins, right-hander Elieser Hernandez suffered a strain in his right adductor muscle and faces a similarly long rehabilitation timeline.
Both clubs have invoked the KBO’s short-term foreign player rule to cover the absences.
First introduced in 2024, the regulation allows teams to temporarily replace foreign players expected to be out for more than six weeks. The injured player must be placed on the rehabilitation list, and the team may bring in a replacement on a short-term contract.
SSG and LG aren't the first to use this system. Last year, right-hander Keisho Shirakawa became the KBO’s inaugural short-term foreign player, appearing for both the Landers and the Doosan Bears.
Kia Tigers, the 2024 KBO champions, quickly signed pitchers Cam Aldred and Eric Stout as injury replacements for Wil Crowe and James Naile, respectively, minimizing the impact on their title run. Hanwha Eagles pitcher Ryan Weiss also arrived last June as a temporary substitute but impressed enough to sign a full-time deal. He re-signed with the team this year.
SSG signed Ryan McBroom to fill Heredia’s spot. A right-handed slugger, McBroom can play both first base and right field. He made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2019 and batted .268 with six home runs and a .749 OPS over 66 career games. McBroom spent two seasons with Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Japan and was playing in the U.S. independent leagues before making the jump to Korea. He joins the Landers for $75,000.
LG opted for 26-year-old Coen Wynne to take the mound in Hernandez’s place. Wynne pitched for Team Australia in the 2024 Premier12 and most recently played in the Australian Baseball League, where he posted a 2.35 ERA and a 3-2 record over 15 games last season.
Wynne is no stranger to LG. He trained with the team for two weeks during their spring camp in the United States this February. LG had initially invited him to prepare for the league’s new Asian quota, which goes into effect next season. But with Hernandez sidelined, the club fast-tracked Wynne into the lineup. His current six-week stint doubles as a de facto audition for the 2026 season — a possible gateway to a full-time KBO career. For now, he’s playing on a $11,000 deal.
