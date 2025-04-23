KBO surpasses 2 million spectators in fewest number of games this season

The Korean baseball league said Tuesday it has surpassed the 2 million mark in regular-season attendance in the fewest games in its history.The KBO said the three games played Tuesday drew a combined 25,247 fans, pushing the season total to 2,005,371 after 118 games.The previous record was the 126 games it took to draw 2 million fans in 2012.On April 6, the KBO had also reached the 1 million mark in a record time, needing 60 games to do so — five fewer than 2012.Two of the five games scheduled for Tuesday were rained out. At Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul, the LG Twins hosted the NC Dinos before 12,941 fans, only the second time in 14 home games that the Twins failed to pack their 23,750-seat home park.At Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, the game between the Kiwoom Heroes and the Doosan Bears drew 6,809 fans Tuesday.The KT Wiz and the SSG Landers squared off before 5,497 fans at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi.The Twins are averaging a league-best 22,920 fans per game so far at Jamsil. They are also leading the KBO in total attendance with 320,879 fans.The Samsung Lions are in second place with an average attendance of 22,790 fans at the 24,000-seat Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu. They have had 319,055 fans to date.The Bears, who share Jamsil with the Twins, are third in average attendance with 20,165 fans.Overall, teams are averaging 16,995 fans per game, up 19 percent from the same point a season ago.There have been 50 sellouts leaguewide so far, about 42 percent of the games.Last year, the KBO established new records with 10.88 million fans — shattering the previous mark of 8.4 million — and 221 sellouts.Yonhap