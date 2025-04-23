Gwangju FC's Park Tae-jun postpones military enlistment to face Al Hilal in ACLE quarterfinal
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 15:24
Gwangju FC midfielder Park Tae-jun has postponed his enlistment to prepare for what may be the biggest match of his career against Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) quarterfinal on Friday.
Originally scheduled to begin military service with military club Gimcheon Sangmu on April 7, Park postponed his enlistment to June to play in the ACLE quarterfinal.
The Military Manpower Administration approved the delay, recognizing the match as an opportunity for national pride.
“I’ll treat it like I have an extra life and give it my all before I enlist,” Park said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, in Incheon on Sunday.
Gwangju have a chance to make another history in their first ACLE run against the star-studded squad that includes former Premier League stars Joao Cancelo and Kalidou Koulibaly along with Ruben Neves — whom Park will likely face in midfield.
“Al Hilal’s squad is worth over 180 million euros (293.4 billion won), more than 20 times our value,” Park said. “But If we play as a unit and stay aggressive, we can stop them.”
Gwangju heads to the one-leg quarterfinal after showcasing a solid performance in the ACLE and 2025 K League 1 season, despite losing some key players such as Jung Ho-yeon and Heo Yul ahead of this campaign.
The southern club are not only the sole K League representation in the ongoing ACLE, but they also sit in second place on the K League 1 table as of Wednesday.
Park has demonstrated a notable performance in recent fixtures, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over FC Seoul on April 19 and recording an assist in the second leg of the round of 16 against Vissel Kobe on March 12.
He also showcased his diligence during that match, covering 15.8 kilometers (9.8 miles) — a performance reminiscent of former Manchester United midfielder and his idol Park Ji-sung.
Park credits manager Lee Jung-hyo as a key reason for his faith in the team’s chances. The two first worked together at Seongnam FC in 2018 when Lee was an assistant coach.
“Lee once bet me that he’d cut body fat, and to win, he drank soju without any side dishes," Park said. "He’ll do whatever it takes.”
He also placed his trust in forward Jasir Asani.
“When Asani takes ten shots in training, six or seven go in,” Park said.
Albanian forward Asani leads the ACLE with nine goals, surpassing even Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Responding to Park’s praise, Asani said, “Tae-jun brings energy to the team like an engine.”
“I’ve faced many strong teams in Europe as a national team player. You never know in football. If you enjoy the moment, anything is possible,” he added.
Park encouraged fans to embrace the excitement of Gwangju’s high-pressing style.
“We’re not a team that sits back," he said. "The best defense is attack. Gwangju has become the opposite of impossible.
“I want to face Al Nassr in the final and exchange shirts with Ronaldo."
The final is scheduled on May 4, with a $10 million prize on the line for the winner.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
