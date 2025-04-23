Jesse Lingard takes stand in Liverpool to defend grandfather accused of sexual assault
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 15:25
FC Seoul captain Jesse Lingard appeared at Liverpool Crown Court in Britain on Tuesday to testify in defense of his grandfather, Kenneth Lingard, who is accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was aged 5 to 19.
The court heard that the woman came forward with her allegations to police following the release of a 2022 documentary, in which the footballer described his grandfather in a positive light.
Jesse Lingard told the court that he had no prior knowledge of the allegations and would have “cut ties” with his grandfather had he known.
“She was just going on about the documentary and how I let him be part of it when he's done those things,” the footballer said, according to a BBC report published Tuesday. “I was like 'what are you on about? I have not heard nothing about this.'
“She popped up out of nowhere, to be honest. It was kind of random.”
The woman said in response, “Shame on you, Jesse Lingard. Loads of lies. Your granddad, Kenneth Lingard, molested and sexually abused me, and you know he did.”
The ongoing trial has disrupted the FC Seoul captain's business off the pitch.
“A few sponsorship deals in Korea have fell through,” he said. “I've had to hold off on some more sponsorship deals in Korea at the moment.”
His appearance in the court comes in the middle of the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season.
FC Seoul are due to play their next league fixture against the Pohang Steelers on Saturday in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, but it remains unclear whether the captain will return to Korea in time for that match.
Lingard joined FC Seoul last February and has played as a regular pick since. He has picked up four goals in nine K League 1 appearances this season.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
