PSG's Lee Kang-in nabs assist in 1-1 draw with Nantes
Published: 23 Apr. 2025, 12:32
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in registered his sixth assist of the 2024-25 season to contribute to a 1-1 draw with Nantes at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes, France, on Tuesday, making his first goal contribution in two months.
Lee started Tuesday's fixture and set up Vitinha in the 33rd minute, delivering a pass outside the penalty box, which the Portuguese midfielder latched onto and converted with his left-footed finish.
But PSG failed to hold onto the lead, conceding the equalizer to Douglas Augusto in the 83rd minute to share one point. Tuesday's match was a formality for PSG, with the team having already locked in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign title on April 5 with six games to go.
The draw still extended PSG's unbeaten streak in the league to 30 matches. Maintaining their run through the end of the season would make the Ligue 1 champions the first team to claim the title without a loss.
As for Lee, Tuesday's assist brings his goal contribution in this campaign to six goals and six assists across 43 appearances. The assist comes after he has seen less playing time in the second half of the campaign partly due to injuries.
Lee has more action to catch with PSG, who are in contention to lift silverware this season at the Champions League and French Cup.
PSG reached the two-legged Champions League semifinals, where the Ligue 1 winners will face Arsenal on April 29 and May 7, before the club heads to the French Cup final on May 24.
The expanded Club World Cup also awaits PSG after the season, with the tournament kicking off in June.
Before PSG continue their hunt for their first Champions League trophy, the French giants will face Nice in another league fixture on Saturday.
Winning the Champions League would be the biggest achievement for Lee, who has already secured two Ligue 1 titles, one French Cup and two Trophée des Champions — French Super Cup — trophies since he moved to Paris in 2023.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
