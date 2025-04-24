 Melting pot of culture: Posco debuts Park1538 in Gwangyang
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 18:02
Posco unveils Park1538 Gwangyang, aiming to create a high-quality cultural space in harmony with the local community. [POSCO]

Gwangyang, known as the city of steel and light, is transforming into a premium cultural destination. On April 3, Posco opened Park1538 Gwangyang, launching a new era that blends culture and industry with the local community.
 
The name Park1538 uses 1538, the melting point of steel in Celsius, symbolizing the moment just before steel transforms — both technically and metaphorically.
 
The site features Posco’s premium steel products, including PosMAC. The promotional hall’s wave-like exterior, made of PosMAC, highlights its corrosion resistance and aesthetic appeal while showcasing the company’s advanced engineering capabilities.
 
The first flame of Posco, ignited in Pohang, now continues in Gwangyang through Park1538. The park consists of a promotional hall, an education center and the Posco Art Museum Gwangyang, offering visitors access to high-quality art and cultural exhibitions.
 
Its inaugural exhibition, “Journey of the Light,” commemorates 33 years since Posco completed the construction of its Gwangyang steel works, with 33 curated artworks. The opening ceremony welcomed Posco executives including Chairman Chang In-hwa and President Lee Hee-geun, alongside key regional figures such as Congressman Kwon Hyang-yeop, South Jeolla Province Vice Governor Park Chang-hwan and Gwangyang Mayor Jung In-hwa.
 
“To realize the tomorrow we dream of, it is most important to gain support from stakeholders, including the local community,” said Chairman Chang. “I hope this becomes an open, high-quality cultural space reflecting the past, present and future of both the community and Posco.”
 
Posco also plans to develop the Eternal Beacon Tower — an experiential sculpture on Gubong Mountain — as a new landmark, alongside Park1538. These will be linked with local attractions such as Maehwa Village and Ongnyongsa Temple’s camellia forest.
 
Park1538 Gwangyang includes educational facilities for Posco employees, aiming to nurture future leaders. Free visits are available via reservation on the official website: http://park1538.posco.com.
 
 

BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
