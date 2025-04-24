Renault’s Arkana revs up 2026 lineup with style, smarts and savings
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 18:05
Renault Korea’s coupe-style SUV, the Arkana, continues to gain attention as a smart choice among younger drivers. With its sporty aesthetics, reasonable price point and driving performance, the model has enjoyed steady popularity since launch. The hybrid E-Tech model, in particular, has become a favorite, offering a hybrid SUV experience for under 30 million won ($21,000).
Renovated for 2026, the Arkana enters the market as a dark horse with even more competitive pricing and enhanced sporty appeal.
The 2026 Arkana Hybrid E-Tech is priced at 28.49 million won for the Techno trim, 32.14 million won for the Iconic trim and 34.02 million won for the top-tier Alpine trim, all reflecting tax benefits. The Techno and Iconic trims offer even more price competitiveness than the 2025 models, increasing accessibility.
The hybrid powertrain combines a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors, paired with a multi-mode gearbox that integrates a two-speed electric motor and a four-speed engine transmission. This setup ensures smooth gear shifts and high energy efficiency.
Adding to the appeal is a “dog clutch” transmission — technology typically found in F1 vehicles — which provides a direct connection for a more dynamic driving experience. To reduce the harshness sometimes associated with dog clutch gear changes, the Arkana uses both a starter and a drive motor, significantly lowering shift shock.
Fuel efficiency is another strength. The hybrid system adapts between series, parallel and combined modes depending on driving conditions, achieving an official combined efficiency of 17.4 kilometers per liter (17.5 city, 17.3 highway) with 17-inch (43-centimeter) tires. Some drivers report real-world mileage close to 30 kilometers per liter.
The 1.6 GTe variant features a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine and CVT for smooth acceleration, minimal noise and reduced vibration. The esprit Alpine trim adds unique sporty elements like satin grey details, two-tone alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and suede seats with Alpine’s signature blue stitching — underscoring Arkana’s appeal to style-conscious drivers.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
